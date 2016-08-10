Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have welcomed a baby boy.

It’s baby time! (Hear that Judd? We’re waiting!)

Actress Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green have welcomed baby number three to their star-studded family.

Journey River Green, born 10th of August, has joined older brothers Noah, 3 and Bodhi, 2 to give the couple their third son.

News of the birth comes as happy news for the couple who have previously aired their relationship struggles.

Fox and Austin Green’s son Bodhi.

Fox filed for divorce almost a year to this date according to E! News but later quashed the idea of the split.

A source told E! News in April the two had made positive steps towards rebuilding their relationship.

“Brian and Megan been working on themselves as individuals and things have gotten better between them as a couple,” they said.

The source also said the couple were drawing strength of the news of their impending child.

"They admire each other on how they are as parents and are looking forward to bringing their third child into this world," they said.

News of the pregnancy was leaked when the actress arrived at Comic Con this year in sleek but bump-revealing dress.

Sometimes the best thing about pregnancy is the sex.

// <![CDATA[

// ]]>