News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

CULT BUY: The two-in-one mascara that's so simple it's brilliant.

Dear panda eyes and spider leg lashes,

I have some bloody brilliant news for you.

Finally, FINALLY there’s a mascara that not only pumps up your big lashes but coats all those tiny, little, hard to reach lashes that haven’t seen a lick of mascara in years.

A few weeks ago Mecca released their new range Mecca Max, and like any good makeup amateur I stumbled in store, temporarily blinded by the bright lights and the pretty packaging, and pretended I knew what I was doing.

And THANK GOD I did because I came across the Eye Max Power Couple Mascara. Its premise is so simple and perfect, I don’t know why no one has thought of it before.

Basically, it's a mascara with two ends. One end has a big fat brush for your big top lashes, and the other end is a tiny little brush that's perfect for your bottom lashes and those lil' lashes that you tend to avoid because they're so close to your goddamn eyeballs.

It just works sooooo well. It pimps out all your lashes, lengthening and voluminising for a nice, natural look (not too dramatic but not too... blah) and it stays on all day.

There's no flaking, no smudging, no accidentally poking yourself in the eye with the wand (well, that's not guaranteed).

At $38 it is the most expensive product in the new range, but it's worth it.

Zoe Foster-Blake’s beauty advice for busy women.

Tags: makeup , mascara , mecca-max

Related Stories

Recommended