Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Bachelor’s Matty J and Laura have a rather specific engagement ring problem.

As Married at First Sight slowly corrodes our belief in TV love, it’s nice to know that Matty J and Laura Byrne from season 5 of The Bachelor are getting their happily ever after… So much so that the topic of engagement plans were raised.

Naturally we jumped straight to conclusions, and can confirm that no rings have been exchanged, apologies for getting your hopes up.

However, in an interview with Who magazine, the lovebirds said that they were struggling with quite a niche problem. You see Laura is a jewellery designer and Matty J must tow the line between supporting his girlfriend’s business and the element of surprise.

“Where does one go to look for engagement rings when one’s girlfriend is an engagement-ring designer?” he said.

“Like, do I go to my friends to get the ring for me, or do I go to a competitor?”

However, Laura was there with the obvious solution…

“You can get a stone and we’ll design it together!” Byrne replied.

It actually sounds pretty darn sweet.

2. Kanye West rejoins Instagram. Posts 55 photos in eight hours.



Kanye West has gotten back on Instagram after a nine-month hiatus and the reason actually seems to be pretty sweet.

In what appears to be some sort of Valentine’s Day gesture for his wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper has posted a series of photos of famous slash iconic celebrity couples, 55 to be exact.

Well-known couples include some still-strong relationships like Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres, and Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as some long burnt out flames like Britney Spears and Kevin Federline and Kate Moss and Johnny Depp.



The confusion he was no doubt generating with the photos ended when he posted a photo of him and Kim with the caption “Kimye,” seeming to either signal they’re among the world’s most iconic couples or they are THE most iconic couple. Knowing Kanye, we’re going to bet on the latter.

3. Jackie O just reminded us she was on a reality show called Undercover Angels.

We all have aspects of our careers we regret, fortunately they're not all as internet-serachable as Jackie 'O' Henderson's.

The KIIS 106.5's Kyle and Jackie O show host once starred in an Aussie reality TV show that we doubt you've thought twice about since it aired in 2002.

To jog your memory, it starred Ian Thorpe and his "angels" Jackie, Bardot's Katie Underwood and Simone Kessell, whom Thorpy would ask to perform "undercover" acts of kindness. It was called, you guessed it, Undercover Angels.

The concept only lasted 11 episodes, which is such a surprise for a show that featured people cleaning up garages and delivering flowers.

Jackie recalled a cringe-worthy moment from the show on air this week when a man who's garage they were cleaning arrived home late and was not happy about their work at all.

Excuse us, we're going to be searching for old episodes for approximately the next three hours.

4. Blake Lively and Emily Blunt are best friends... we know this because they held hands one time.

We at Mamamia do enjoy the wholesome warmth of a celebrity friendship, and in the spirit of Galentine's Day... Valentine's Day's more boozy, cheery and inclusive sister, we would like to shine the spotlight on Blake Lively and Emily Blunt.

Attending the Michael Kors presentation at New York Fashion Week, the actresses arrived to the show in the same Uber before entering the show holding hands.

Reportedly Blunt's husband John Krasinski was out of town, and the two very best pals went out for dinner later that night as well, with Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds third wheeling. So rude.

And that is literally all that happened... but hey, it's all in a day's work from your humble #girlcrush authority.

5. Paris Jackson has shared some rare footage to celebrate her brother’s birthday.



Paris Jackson, 19, just shared a very touching home video of her and her younger brother Prince as a little momento to his 15th birthday.

The video showed the much younger sibling duo fighting around in what looks like their living room, vying for the camera.

Posting the photo on Instagram, the model also included a lovely message with the video.

“My dearest brother,” she began.

“I could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much I adore you.”

You can get the low-down on the beautiful video, and Paris' even more beautiful message to her brother here.

It might just make you want to pick up the phone and text a semi-sweet message to your sibling... maybe.

