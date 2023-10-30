'We are utterly devastated.' The Friends cast pay tribute to their brother, Matthew Perry.

The ensemble cast of Friends have shared their tribute to their friend and brother Matthew Perry after his sudden passing over the weekend.

After a day of silence, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have shared their sentiments over a "unfathomable loss".

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement to People reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the cast continues.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. The actor was 54.

Matthew's death is currently being investigated by Los Angeles County coroner’s office, as the official cause of death still remains a mystery.

Tributes from Perry's co-stars, along with basically every face in Hollywood, have been flooding in since the actor's death was confirmed.

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” Friends production company Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement to The LA Times.

“Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Perry starred alongside Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer for 10 seasons of Friends between 1994 and 2004.

