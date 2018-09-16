Three months ago, Matthew Perry disappeared from the public eye. This is why.

After not posting on Twitter since March, Friends actor Matthew Perry has revealed that he’s been in hospital for three months.

“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” the tweet simply said.

Fans had been worried about the absence of the actor, whose rep told ET in early August that Perry “recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation” and that the actor is “grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals”.

According to HealthLine, gastrointestinal perforation occurs when holes form in the stomach, large bowel or small intestine. Symptoms of the condition, which is also known as a ruptured bowel, include severe stomach pain, chills, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Perry, 49, has spent significant time in hospital since he finished filming Friends.

Perry twice entered rehab during the Friends’ 10-year run for Vicodin, methamphetamine and alcohol addiction and has been treated for addiction since the show ended.