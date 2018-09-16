News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Three months ago, Matthew Perry disappeared from the public eye. This is why.

ADVERTISEMENT

After not posting on Twitter since March, Friends actor Matthew Perry has revealed that he’s been in hospital for three months.

“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” the tweet simply said.

Fans had been worried about the absence of the actor, whose rep told ET in early August that Perry “recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation” and that the actor is “grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals”.

According to HealthLine, gastrointestinal perforation occurs when holes form in the stomach, large bowel or small intestine. Symptoms of the condition, which is also known as a ruptured bowel, include severe stomach pain, chills, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Perry, 49, has spent significant time in hospital since he finished filming Friends.

Perry twice entered rehab during the Friends’ 10-year run for Vicodin, methamphetamine and alcohol addiction and has been treated for addiction since the show ended.

Tags: celebrity , matthew-perry

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Kurt Anthony 2 years ago

I think you mean 30 years ago Mathew Perry disappeared from the public eye.

MORE COMMENTS