Warning: This post contains up-to-date potential spoilers for the 2020 MasterChef series.

It's FINALLY happening.

For the past three months we've nervously watched as our favourite MasterChef contestants battled it out in what has been the most stress-inducing season of MasterChef: Back to Win.

We're now down to our final five, with Reynold Poernomo, Callum Hann, Reece Hignell, Laura Sharrad and Emelia Jackson all competing for the coveted title.

Watch: Poh's recent elimination from MasterChef. Post continues below.

But now the end is in sight.

Channel Ten has finally announced the date of this season's finale. And we're just a lil' bit excited.﻿﻿

Here's everything we know about the MasterChef: Back to Win grand finale.

When is the MasterChef 2020 finale?

The MasterChef: Back to Win grand finale will air on ﻿Monday, July 20 at 7.30pm. It will be a 90-minute special.

What the MasterChef finale will entail.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Unlike previous seasons, this year's grand finale will see the two remaining contestants go head-to-head in what looks like the toughest pressure test yet.

To win the $250,000 prize money, the final two contestants will have to serve a three-course meal, including an entrée, a main and a dessert. And they'll only have four hours to do it. A breeze, really.

Just to make things more interesting, the two finalists won't just be serving the three judges, they'll also be serving past contestants who have been eliminated from the show.

"With access to the garden, an open pantry and over 60 plates of food to serve, whoever delivers the most impressive menu will be crowned the winner of MasterChef Australia 2020 Back To Win," the network said in a statement to TV Tonight.

Who will win MasterChef 2020?

TAB and Sportsbet - who have had a near-perfect record of picking the winner in the past - have tipped darkhorse Emelia Jackson as this season's winner.

According to TAB, Emilia is the favourite to win with odds of $1.27, Reynold Poernomo is tipped for second place at $3.75 and Laura Sharrad is expected to come in third at $5.50

Sportsbet differs slightly with Emelia expected to win with odds of $1.39, Laura for runner-up at $4.50 and Reynold coming in third at $5.50.﻿

Reynold, Emelia and Laura have long been suspected as the show's final three.

Last month, eliminated contestant Khanh Ong told that "all three of them deserve to win and I would love to see any of them take the crown."

Tessa Boersma, who was recently eliminated from the show, also thinks Reynold has a shot at winning.

"I think Reynold's gonna win. I think he's incredible. He absolutely deserves to win," she told Popsugar.

"I just think he's got what it takes to take it out - his mentality, he's creative, he's like a workhorse. I just think he absolutely deserves it."

﻿However, Callum Hann is also a favourite to win amongst past contestants.

Adam Liaw, who previously won MasterChef back in 2010, believes the talented chef will be this season's winner.

"He's a fabulous young guy and cook," Adam told TV Tonight.

It doesn't seem like too much of a stretch considering Callum won MasterChef in the past.

"Callum won the MasterChef: All Stars no-one ever talks about from 2012."

The 2012 season of MasterChef: All Stars saw past contestants compete to raise money for charity. Callum beat out top competitors Justine Schofield, Julie Goodwin and Poh Ling Yeow to win.

Eliminated contestant Sarah Tiong also thinks Callum has a shot at winning the competition.

"Knowing who the top nine is, whoever is in the grand finale it's going to be one of the most heated, epic, neck-and-neck battles. So far, I've got to say, Poh and Callum — keep an eye out for them, because those guys are scary talented cooks," she previously told Mamamia.

With Poh now eliminated from the show, it seems Callum could be in for a good chance.

It looks like we'll just have to wait and see who will take home the MasterChef crown when the finale airs on Monday July 20 at 7.30pm on Channel Ten.

Feature Image: Instagram @emelia_jackson/Channel Ten.