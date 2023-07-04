Mary Viturino and Conor Canning are expecting!

The pair, who are already parents to three daughters (the oldest from Mary's previous relationship); Chanel, Summer and Luna, announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening.

"Another little Canning on the way!" they captioned the post.

Watch: Love Lessons Learned with Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues after video.

Conor, who rose to fame in 2020, tells Mamamia they're excited to meet their new baby.

"Mary and I are over the moon to have another beautiful soul joining our family," he shares. "Being a dad to three amazing girls has been the biggest gift I could possibly ask for and has taught me so much, so I can’t wait to meet our new baby."

Aside from raising a family, the pair have kept busy as Conor mentors at-risk youth with JCP Youth, a Tasmanian-based charity.

Mary plans to return to university following her pregnancy, to study medicine.

Image: Instagram @maryviturino18.

Mary became a fan favourite for her stint on astrophysicist Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor in 2019. While she didn't find love, she did get an invitation to star on Bachelor in Paradise in 2020.

And we think the franchise might just always hold a special place in her heart because Paradise is where she found her fiancé Conor.

Things moved fast for the pair as Mary moved to Conor's home state of Tasmania not too long after coming off the show and they've been happy and in love ever since.

This will be Mary's fourth pregnancy and third child with Conor, who is the proud stepdad to Mary's oldest, Chanel.

She gave birth to Summer in March 2021 and another daughter Luna in May 2022.

And in June, the couple announced they were engaged.

In the now-viral clip, Conor said he organised a "mystery content shoot" for Mary at the Hobart Grand Chancellor, where she was greeted by violinists from the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra for a romantic moment.

He also handed a special gift to his step-daughter Chanel, leaving them (and the rest of Australia) in tears.

"We were overwhelmed by the response to our engagement video," the reality star and youth worker tells Mamamia. "It was an absolute fairytale and Mary said it was worth the wait!"

Feature Image: Instagram @maryviturino18, @conorjcanning.