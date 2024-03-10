The true story behind Mary & George, the latest period drama packed with sex and scheming.

If you love a good period drama with loads of sex, heaps of social climbing and a whole lotta debauchery, then boy have we got some wonderful news for you: Mary & George is set to be your newest binge-watch that's as steamy as it is scandalous.

What makes it even better, though? The seven-part series is based on a true story.

Mary & George is already available to watch on Binge, but before you do, here's everything you need to know about the facts behind the series that's going to leave you... satisfied.

What is Mary & George about?

This wonderfully ridiculous psychodrama is based on Benjamin Woolley's (non-fiction) book The King's Assassin and tells the true story of Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham, who is newly widowed and in desperate need of wealth.

The series also centres around her son George Villiers, who is the first Duke of Buckingham and is — it must be said — incredibly handsome. George was also the rumoured lover of King James VI of Scotland and I of England (yes, he held two kingly titles).

Together, the mother and son scheme, seduce and slaughter to conquer the Court of England and win the affections of the King, to secure both of their financial futures.

Mary & George stars Julianne Moore as Mary and Nicholas Galitzine as George.

Watch the trailer for Mary & George here. Post continues below.

What is the true story that inspired Mary & George?

Who was Mary Villiers?

Warning: You're entering spoiler territory here. Proceed at your own risk.

Mary's story isn't the most popular one in British history, but it is one of the most scandalous. Born around 1570, Mary's father was Anthony Beaumont (he was related to the fourth Earl of Buchan, just in case that's of interest) and Mary was married three times.

Her first husband was Sir George (yup, another George), who was a sheep farmer and knight. When he died, he left behind his wife and four children.

With no money or means to boost her family's name, Mary singled out her son George for his good looks and charm. She's believed to have scrimped and saved to send him away for a top-notch French education and when he returned, she pushed him into royal court so he could rub shoulders with the country's powerful elite.

Thanks to Mary's guidance, the family's name was pulled from obscurity. They gained wealth, power and influence. That is, until tragedy struck.

Who was George Villiers?

George was Mary's second son, and was born in 1592. He was 14 years old when his father died and he was sent off to French court, where he became well-educated — and a force to be reckoned with when he returned to England.

George eventually gained the attention of King James VI and I, and was then appointed to the lofty position of Royal Cup-bearer (AKA someone who poured the royal drinks, but given the constant risk of plotting during this era, you had to be pretty well-trusted to have this job). Their relationship was close and, according to historian David M Bergeron, he was "[King] James' last and greatest lover".

Of course, the pair's romantic relationship has never been confirmed, but their affection for one another has been recorded in history books.

King James called George 'Steenie', after Saint Stephen, who was famous for having 'the face of an angel'.

George also went on to be appointed Duke of Buckingham and acted as a mentor to King James' son (who went on to become King Charles I).

Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine in Mary & George. Image: Binge.

What happened to George Villiers?

George and Mary's calculated ascent to power did not come without its controversies. George wed Lady Katherine Manner, a wealthy heiress, and it was rumoured the marriage was orchestrated against his wife's wishes.

Following the death of King James VI and I in 1625, George was accused of poisoning the royal. While the claims were baseless, he was unpopular and according to Westminster Abbey records, was murdered in 1628 by a soldier named John Felton.

George's body was buried in Henry VII's Chapel at Westminster Abbey — a resting place usually reserved for royalty — thanks to James' son, Charles I.

What happened to Mary Villiers?

Mary wasn't surprised upon learning of her son's death. According to Westminster Abbey records, she "had such a strong presentiment of his death that she was quite calm on hearing of it". George's father's ghost was also said to have appeared to an old servant just before the murder, telling him to "warn the Duke that he should do something to ingratiate himself with the people or he wouldn't live long".

Mary, who was granted the title of Countess of Buckingham in 1618 (a decade before her son's death), went on to marry two more times. She died in 1632 and was buried in Westminster Abbey, marking the end of a very turbulent (but, let's be honest, pretty fascinating) period of English history.

Where can I watch Mary & George?

All seven episodes of Mary & George are now streaming on Binge.

Feature Image: Binge.