When a clown showed up at her door, Marlene was delighted. Moments later, she was dead.

On Memorial Day weekend in 1990, Joe Ahrens, then just 21, was looking forward to a lazy morning spent with friends at his home in Wellington, Florida. His mother, Marlene Warren — a small business owner of 40 — bustled around, ready to start the day.

As Joe and his friends sat around the table, sharing breakfast and watching television, a sudden knock at the door interrupted the peace. Marlene answered, curious to see who it could be calling so early.

When she opened the door, she was greeted by a startling sight: a figure in a bright clown costume, complete with a curly wig and painted smile, holding a bouquet of flowers and a bunch of colourful balloons.

"How pretty!" Marlene exclaimed.

They would be the final words Joe heard his mother speak before a sudden BANG tore through the house. The clown had reached into their pocket, pulled out a gun and, without hesitation, shot Marlene in the mouth, killing her.

In a state of shock, Joe rushed to his mother's side, just as the clown turned to leave. For a brief moment, their eyes met — a haunting image that would stay with Joe forever.