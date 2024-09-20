'For 5 years I had an affair with a married man. As soon as I was single, he left his wife for someone else.'

When you've finished reading this, you'll probably think I deserved what I got. And I would have to say, I agree with you.

Let me set the scene. I was married to John*. My best friend, Julie*, was married to Dan*. Dan and John were also close friends, and we all lived on the same street.

Cozy, right? We even went on holidays together.

When the affair started, I was extremely depressed and unhappy in my life. I couldn't work out why, but I knew I needed more. I was comfortable and settled, but I was also bored.

I felt like nothing more than a wife and a stay-at-home mum and I was starting to get the sense that this simply wasn't the life for me.

Dan gave me attention. He was interested in what I had to say. It wasn't mundane. And it was never actually about the sex, to be honest — the man wasn't that attractive. I wanted him because he cared (or so I thought).

We spoke everyday - Dan had a separate phone for our messages, but I didn't, which almost brought me undone a few times.