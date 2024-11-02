'I followed every twist in the "Missing Campers" case. Here's what you don't know.'

Four years ago, Russell Hill, 74, took his mistress Carol Clay, 73, on a camping trip to Wonnangatta Valley. It would be the last place they were seen alive.
Police spent days searching the campsite for Hill and Clay until they found an abandoned vehicle and belongings, with some items missing. A lengthy investigation began and, eventually, former Jetstar pilot Greg Lynn, 58, became the prime suspect.
Lynn maintained his innocence, telling the court he had an altercation with Mr Hill which ended with the two men wrestling over Lynn's gun. He claimed his finger was not on the trigger when it went off and shot Carol Clay in the head, killing her.
The former pilot alleged he then snatched the gun and walked away, before Hill approached him with a knife. He said they wrestled once more and tumbled to the ground where Hill allegedly landed on his knife. Hill crawled for a bit, then died, said Lynn. Panicking that no one would believe his story, the 58-year-old decided to make them disappear and disposed of the bodies.
Those were Lynn's version of events to police and to a jury. But there remained many unanswered questions.