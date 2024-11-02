'I followed every twist in the "Missing Campers" case. Here's what you don't know.'

It is just the latest of a pattern of mysteries from the camping site, dating back to 1917. And it's a case that piqued the interest of true crime author Robin Bowles. Known for her forensic research skills, the author has penned a thrilling exposé of murder and mystery in the Wonnangatta Valley, called Last Man Standing.

When speaking to the author about the case, we started at the beginning — with Russell and Carol's affair.

"They were an enigmatic situation," Bowles told Mamamia. "They were lovers. They vanished without a trace."

Watching the media circus from home was Hill's wife of more than 50 years, Robyn Hill, who was well aware of her husband's affair.

"I feel very sorry for Mrs. Hill, who not only lost her husband through all this, but also had to put up with the fact that the media were concentrating very heavily on the fact that they were illicit lovers," Bowles said.

"They had a relationship for a long time, and she actually knew about it; she said in court she knew about it. I suppose she tolerated it. But knowing about something privately and having it as a headline in the paper is not quite the same thing, is it?"

In writing her book, Bowles headed to Wonnangatta Valley to speak to locals and witnesses, including a couple who knew Greg Lynn's estranged wife, Lisa, who was found dead in 1999 outside her home, following an overdose. This became the source of much public speculation as the case unfolded. But the coroner's investigation did not identify any suspicious circumstances involved in Ms Lynn's death.

"I spoke to the couple that were out walking one morning and saw (Lisa's) body in the driveway," Bowles said. "I had a good conversation with them. It made it pretty certain in my mind, and the reasons are in the book, that Lynn was not responsible in any way other than the fact that he left the marriage, and that made her very depressed. But in any other way or shape or form, he wasn't responsible for her death."