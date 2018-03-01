Just 14 of Margot Robbie's best hairstyles for your hair inspiration.

Does Margot Robbie ever have a bad hair day? That’s just like asking…is there such thing as too much cheese?

The answer is – obviously – no.

In case you need further proof, we’ve rounded up some of the the Aussie actresses best hair styles. From dark Hollywood waves to the perfect blonde beach lob, here are 14 of Robbie’s hair looks for you top take to your next salon appointment.

1. Casual waves.

At the 2018 BAFTA’s, the 27 year old kept things simple, with very relaxed almost crimped waves in her shoulder length hair for the perfect ‘undone’ but still done look.

2. Old Hollywood glamour.

Remember when Robbie was brunette? Neither did we until we unearthed this Hollywood glamour style from the 2014 Oscars.

3. Glam lob.

The deep side part is paired with hair secured by the ear at the 2013 Wolf of Wall Steet premiere.

4. Messy updo.

Robbie made her messy top knot look a little more polished with a black ribbon.

5. Ethereal bun.

At the Sydney premiere of I,Tonya, Robbie hair was twisted and pinned into a low bun.

6. Wet look.

The 27 year-old's slicked back hair is the perfect complement to her bold yellow eyeshadow.

7. '60s lob.

At the LA premiere of I, Tonya, Robbie look inwards - with the bottoms of her curls, that is.

8. Half up, half down.

Robbie nails the perfect inbetween hair style that can be dressed up or down.

9. Short and sweet.

The hairstyle that helped launch the lob obsession.

10. Front braid.

A front braid is a great way to get hair off the face while adding an interesting detail.

11. Futuristic comb-over.

A bolder option, this is the sleekest comb-over we've ever seen.

12. Low ponytail.

With loose tendrils at the front and a ponytail-bun hybrid at the back, this is another undone-but-done classic.

13. Milkmaid braids.

But stylish. Just artfully pin to your hair for a detailed updo.

14. Glam pony.

Robbie shows that having your hair up in a ponytail - with killer volume - can look seriously dressy.