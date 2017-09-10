If you loved The Handmaid's Tale, check out the haunting trailer for Netflix's Alias Grace. 

If you’re already experiencing withdrawals after binge-watching your way through the The Handmaid’s Tale, we’ve got some good news for you.

There’s another Margaret Atwood TV adaptation heading your way.

Alias Grace is an upcoming Netflix miniseries, and it’s based on Atwood’s book of the same name.

The miniseries (and the book) follows the story of Grace Marks, an Irish immigrant in the United States, who’s accused of murdering her employer and his housekeeper.

Basically, it's murder mystery in which nothing is really as it seems.

To add to the general spookiness, Atwood based her book on a true story.

In the 1840s, a 16-year-old Irish maid named Grace Marks was sentenced to life in prison over the double murder of her employer, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery. Her accomplice, stablehand James McDermott, was hanged over the murders.

According to the forward Atwood included in the book, Marks was "uncommonly pretty and also extremely young".

At the time of their deaths, Kinnear and Montgomery were apparently having an affair and Montgomery was pregnant with Kinnear's baby. She had also previously given birth to Kinnear's illegitimate child.

"Grace and her fellow servant James McDermott had run away to the United States together and were assumed by the press to be lovers. The combination of sex, violence and the deplorable insubordination of the lower classes was most attractive to the journalists of the day," Atwood wrote in the forward.

OK, this sounds intense and we can't bloody wait.

Thankfully, Alias Grace is coming to Netflix in November this year.