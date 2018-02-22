Who is Manu Feildel's wife? The woman the MKR judge married last month.

While the personal life of his co-star Pete Evans is so often fodder for public consumption, My Kitchen Rules co-host Manu Fieldel occasionally escapes the scrutiny of our glare thanks to his Paleo-eating, opinion-bearing friend.

But as My Kitchen Rules consumes our screens in a period of reality TV saturation (here’s looking at you, I’m a Celebrity and Married at First Sight), our nosy, curious minds want to know it all. We know the deal with Pete Evans – we know who his wife is and his children and his general schtick – but what about Fieldel. Is he married? Does he have kids?

The answer to both of those questions is oui.

Fieldel has two kids, in fact.

The eldest is a 13-year-old son called Jonti, whom he had with ex-partner Veronica Morshead, whom he split with in 2009 after 12 years together.

In 2011, he met now-wife Clarissa Weerasena, a jewellery designer, at a nightclub in Sydney.

“We met in a lift going to a nightclub in Sydney. She didn’t know who I was. We didn’t see each other for three months after that, then we caught up for a drink,” he told TV Week in 2017.

“I was nervous, because three months had passed. We didn’t see each other for another three months, then had some lunch. The rest is history,” he added.

Weerasena moved from Perth to Sydney, and six months after that first meeting, the two were dating.

Three years into their relationship, Fieldel proposed to the jewellery designer and in 2014, they announced they were expecting a baby.

“I’m excited to be able to share this brilliant news with you all, my fiancee Clarissa and I are expecting a little girl in the New Year!” Feildel wrote on Facebook at the time. “We are both over the moon and can’t wait to meet our daughter.”

Now two-year-old Charlee was born in 2015.

A year later, the couple released a cookbook together titled More Please, drawing on the meals they make together at home.

After being engaged for four years and ducking incessant rumour that the two had “secretly” married already, they married just last month in a wedding they pulled together in the space of three months.

“Last week I married the love of my life Clarissa in a beautiful intimate ceremony. We had a wonderful day surrounded by family and friends and lots of love and laughter,” the chef wrote on Instagram at the end of January.

In an interview with New Idea, both Clarissa and Manu admitted the day was emotional for both of them as they finally married in front of a handful of friends and family in Adelaide.

“I don’t show my emotions much, but it was very moving for me. Before, I told myself “I’m not going to cry” but as soon as I saw Manu and Jonti … I was a mess after that,” said Clarissa.

“Of course I cried but it was happiness, not nerves. I could not hold onto my feelings. I’m a big, soft bear!” Manu added.