'Psychological abuse' and a public apology: Inside Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams' relationship.

Mandy Moore has not heard from her ex-husband Ryan Adams.

On Saturday, Adams released an apology letter via the Daily Mail. In it, he offered no specific comment on the February 2019 New York Times report of multiple allegations of abuse and harassment against him.

Seven women and more than a dozen of Adams' associates described a "pattern of manipulative behaviour in which Adams dangled career opportunities while simultaneously pursuing female artists for sex," the Times wrote.

Moore told the publication her marriage to Adams was psychologically abusive.

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career," Adams said in his apology, published by the Daily Mail over the weekend.

"All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realise that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

On Monday, Moore reacted to Adams' statement during an appearance on the US Today show, saying she hasn't heard from him.﻿

"I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I'm not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately," she continued.

On Twitter, she described the statement as an "empty, performative act of contrition".

Moore, 36, was married to Adams, 45, for six years between 2009 and 2016.

They first met in 2007, when Moore was 23.

They kept their relationship fairly private.

In 2014, he hung up on a Melbourne radio interview after being repeatedly asked about his marriage.

"OK, so I just hung up 'cause I was on the radio getting asked about my wife," he said after the call, Buzzfeed reported.

"I was really nice about it the first time, and I'm sorry, but I won't repeat myself. The deal is this: I'm a private person and I'll be a gentleman and say I'm not talking about my marriage ever. I'll never talk about it. Ever."

In 2018, Moore first discussed Adams' after their divorce in a Glamour profile.

Their marriage came not long after Moore discovered her parents were separating. Her mother left her father after 30 years of marriage for a female friend.

"I couldn't control what happened to my immediate family, but I could control starting my own," she reflected.

"Not the smartest decision. I didn't choose the right person."

She explained feeling "spiritually and fundamentally stuck" leading up to their divorce, which damaged her personal relationships and career.

"I don't feel guilty for [the divorce]. I don’t fault myself for it," she said.

"When people said, 'I'm sorry,' I was like, 'No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation' I didn't. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again."

In the days following the interview, Adams shared, deleted and then apologised for a series of tweets he sent about his ex-wife.

He first responded to a tweet from blogger Perez Hilton about Moore's Glamour interview.

"She didn't like the Melvins or BladeRunner," Adams tweeted. "Doomed from the start... If only I could remember the start lol."

He then, in a tweet deleted soon after, claimed to have been so high he didn't remember their 2009 wedding.

"When someone told me we got married, I thought they were joking," he said, CNN reported. "Then I realised how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly, there weren't enough to numb the shock. Gollygooops."

He apologised for his tweets a couple of days later.

Moore, previously known as a singer, has transitioned to a successful acting career after her first marriage derailed her musical success. She told the New York Times "music was a point of control for him" during their time together.

She said they "regularly" wrote songs together and Adams promised to record them, but he'd replace her with other female artists.

"He would always tell me, 'You're not a real musician, because you don't play an instrument'," she claimed.

In an interview with Marc Maron's WTF podcast soon after, she elaborated by saying she was sad and lonely in the relationship.

"I was living my life for him," Moore said. "I had no sense of self... It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him."﻿

Through his lawyer, Adams said Moore's view of their marriage was "completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship".

He disputed the entire Times investigation, which also claimed he had shared inappropriate messages with a teenage bassist.

He scrapped a planned tour and album after the report, and besides social media posts, Adams laid low until the Daily Mail published his apology statement.

"To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bull***t apology that I've always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different," he said.

"Having truly realised the harm that I've caused, it wrecked me, and I'm still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered.

"There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions."

He said he sought professional help and is now sober.

"I hope that the people I've hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me," he concluded.

In 2015, Moore began dating her now-husband Taylor Goldsmith.

She told Glamour she knew Goldsmith was the one, based on how he reacted to her relationship breakdown with Adams.

"I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating," she explained.

"Taylor was steadfast in his support - that was a huge sign for me."

Moore said Goldsmith makes her "melt".

"I can imagine no better partner. He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."

