Australia, this man needs your help.

A 30-year-old Norwegian man has made a “desperate” plea for someone to accompany him to Taylor Swift‘s Sydney concert on the 28th November.

Marius Helde Larsen uploaded an emotional video to YouTube explaining that his friends in Norway bought him two tickets before he left in the hopes he would be able to take a friend or girlfriend once he’d arrived.

Now, just 10 days before the concert, time is running out.

Watch. Share. Make sure this man doesn’t have to dance to Shake it Off alone.

Speaking to Huffington Post, Larsen acknowledged that he wasn’t the usual person you would see at a Taylor Swift concert.

He explained, “I know it’s a bit unusual — I normally listen to old music or rock music but I really do think Taylor Swift is very talented.”

Larsen. Good luck to you. And should you not find someone to go with you, we hope you can just shake it off, shake it off and continue to enjoy your time in Australia.

You can find Larsen’s contact details at the end of the video.