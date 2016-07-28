Becoming a parent for the first time isn’t easy for anyone.

But we have one hot tip for any soon-to-be-dads out there: Don’t sneak off and marry a German backpacker while your partner is in labour.

Think that sounds pretty obvious? Meet Adonis Rodriguez and his partner (ex-partner?) Heather McGillian.

Adonis, who hails from the Dominican Republic, first met Scottish Heather while the pair were working as hotel entertainers on the Caribbean Island.

After being together for over a year, Heather, 24, found herself with a bun in the oven and at around the nine month mark decided to pop back to her home in the UK to give birth.

She was suffering complications.

Here she is being a cute preggo unicorn. Love you, Heather.

Adonis remained in the Dominican Republic allegedly for visa reasons and to do some nesting (there was a baby on the way, after all).

More accurately, in the month his girlfriend was gone, he apparently married his other girlfriend a tourist he’d met at the hotel where the couple worked, named Julia.

Heather found out about the ‘secret’ ceremony when her friend sent her a snap from the wedding, which Adonis had posted on Facebook, thereby rendering it not-at-all-a-secret.

Just after she gave birth to their son, Diego. Awesome timing.

“When I opened the message it felt like I had been hit by a double-decker bus,” Heather told the UK’s Daily Record.

“Adonis had his arms around a woman and she was wearing a wedding dress. It didn’t make sense and the more I thought about it, the more absurd it was.”

Heather then phoned to double-check.

“When I phoned Adonis and asked ‘Why is Julia in a wedding dress,’ there was a pause and then he said: ‘Heather, I’m so sorry’.

“I hung up and burst into tears,” she said.

Heather said she feels “foolish” and still “can’t believe what happened” but she wants her baby to have a father so allows Adonis to have contact with him.

Adonis apparently told the newspaper that yes he is married (“Julia is my wife. I was still with Heather when I married her.”) but also that he’s “so, so sorry”.

We bet.

Anyway here some of the thoughts that probably went through Heather’s head while she was giving birth:



