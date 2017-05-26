News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

dating

He thought he'd bought his girlfriend a beautiful bunch of flowers. He was mistaken.

Prepare yourselves for one of the best examples of people trying hard, but failing spectacularly in recent memory.

A man in the US is going viral after a his sweet gesture took a turn for the hilarious.

In an attempt to pull off what we can only assume was meant to be a romantic move of Ryan Gosling proportions, the boyfriend gifted his girlfriend with a beautiful bunch of purple ‘flowers’.

There was just one problem. They weren’t flowers.

“My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it’s lettuce,” the bemused recipient shared to her Twitter followers.

Judging by the look on her boyfriend’s face, there was absolutely no chance he knew he’d actually purchased edible leaves, and not an exotic bouquet.

But considering my partner refuses to buy me flowers as they’ll “just die anyway”, I’d happily take this bunch of lettuce any day.

Tags: dating , facebook-rogue , relationships-tag

Related Stories

Recommended