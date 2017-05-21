Here we go again: A 'Mamma Mia!’ sequel is coming our way.

A Mamma Mia! sequel has been announced, set to hit cinemas in July next year.

The original film, released in 2008, told the story of a struggling hotelier in the Greek Islands (played by Meryl Streep) who was planning her daughter Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) wedding.

Sophie was busy, too — secretly sending invitations to three men from her mother’s past, hoping to discover her real father in time for him to walk her down the aisle.

It was a heart-warming mix of sentiment and humour and just-enough ABBA. It was watched by mothers and daughters all around the world and now, we're being treated to a sequel.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will boast the same cast as the 2008 musical, including Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper.

It will involve the same producers: Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman.

The same setting: the Greek island of Kalokairi.

But different music: Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will include songs from ABBA's back catalogue that weren't heard in the first movie.

English film director Oliver Parker is in charge of writing and directing the second Mamma Mia! movie.

He was the brains behind the screenplay for the 2011 film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, as well as its 2015 sequel.

The original Mamma Mia! musical was released in cinemas in July 2008. It made more than $600 million (USD) at the box office and, until this year's Beauty and The Beast, it held the record for the biggest musical ever made.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again will be released in cinemas on July 20, 2018.