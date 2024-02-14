News
The Taylist (Mamamia’s Version).

With Taylor Swift's The Eras tour just a few sleeps away, we're dusting off our cowboy boots and shining our friendship bracelets to get ready for the big event.

The tour has shattered attendance records at venues all around the world, and we’re expecting nothing less for the Aussie leg.

If like us, you're struggling to know what to do with yourself in the remaining days before the best night of our lives, we've got you. In the most iconic collab since Beyonce and Jay Z… introducing the Mamamia x Taylor Swift playlist.

We've pulled together our all-time favourite Taylor songs plus Mamamia's juiciest podcast episodes about the tortured poet we all know and love.

Chuck it on for school drop off, doing chores or on your way to The Eras Tour!

Listen here:


