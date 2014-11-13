Mama June finally gives an interview: "I have nothing to hide, nothing to lose."

Mama June has denied claims that she is dating the man who sexually molested her daughter.

In her first interview since she was accused of rekindling her relationship with former boyfriend Mark McDaniel upon his release from his 10-year prison sentence, June “Mama June” Shannon defended her actions.

Kaitlyn, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ and June ‘Mama June’ Shannon.

“I have nothing to hide, I have nothing to lose,” Shannon told ET. “I just want, honestly, to tell my side of the story and let’s move on.”

The story so far in dot-points:

June and her family have a reality TV show, based around her 9-year-old beauty pageant daughter, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’.

The show was cancelled when rumours surfaced that June was once again dating her child-molester ex-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel.

Mark McDaniel once sexually assaulted June’s daughter, Anna, when she was 8 years old.

Anna was interviewed by ET after rumours of June and McDaniel’s relationship, and she broke down in tears.

June has now said in an interview that she has only seen McDaniel twice since his release from prison. One time was a ‘coincidental meeting’. The other time was an arranged meeting between McDaniel and June’s daughter Lauryn (also known as “Pumpkin”), 14, who was raised to believe that he was her biological father.

As it turns out, he’s not. And Lauryn needed to hear that from him.

“I was sitting right there with twelve other people,” June said in the interview. “It was a conversation that she wanted, her answers: what happened, why did he leave, you know, if he was her real father. He admitted to her, no. I had already told her that but, you know, she wanted to hear from both sides of the story.”

For the first time, June revealed that Lauryn’s father is actually the same father as her 18-year-old daughter, Jessica (also known as “Chubbs”).

Our thoughts are with those kids.