On January 9, 2000, the critically acclaimed series, Malcolm in the Middle aired it’s very first episode.

The sitcom, starring Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, was a beloved family-friendly television show that had households around the world in stiches with its relatable storylines.

From trips to the water park to plenty of high school crushes, Malcolm, his parents Lois and Hal, and three brothers Francis, Reese and Dewey could keep us entertained for hours.

Sadly the show ended in 2006 after seven seasons, but the reruns continue to play today.

Here’s what the cast has been up to since.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz not only played the main role as Malcolm but at the height of his acting career in the early 00s, Muniz was considered one of the most well-known child actors of his time. Starring in films such as Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks and the voice of the zebra in Racing Stripes, every teenage girl adored him.

After the series ended, Muniz went on to appear in various other film and television roles in mainly cameos, whilst also getting involved in his long-time interest, car-racing.

From late 2007 through 2008, he put his acting career on hold to compete in the Atlantic Championship Series, where he came eleventh.

Then years later, he competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

While Muniz was appearing on the show, he was asked to recall events from his childhood and adolescence. He then made the matter-of-fact statement that he has no memory of being on Malcolm in the Middle.

"I'm not actually sure how my memory loss started," he said. "I have had nine concussions and I've had a fair amount of mini-strokes."

"I've never been to the doctor and been like, you know, 'Why don't I have a memory?' To be honest, I've never really talked about it.

"It makes me a little sad. Things pop back into my mind that I should have remembered."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after his appearance on Dancing with the Stars, Muniz said he had his first 'mini-stroke' (otherwise known as a transient ischemic attack - involving a temporary blockage in the brain) in 2012. He was riding a motorbike and suddenly lost his peripheral vision, and when he returned home, he couldn't recognise his mum or girlfriend. When he went to the hospital, he was given no definitive answers.

"I’m 31, I’ve never sipped alcohol, I’ve never touched a drug or taken a drag of a cigarette," he said. "The only thing I’ve felt was stress. I’m a high-strung person. I just like to always be moving. I’m not good at relaxing."

Despite not understanding his condition, Muniz said, "It’s not something I think about. I don’t go, ‘Oh man I’m really scared, I really need to know.' I just move forward."

Since then, Muniz has hosted Dancing with the Stars Juniors and married his long-time girlfriend, Paige Price. The two own and operate their own olive oil and balsamic vinegar company.

Bryan Cranston

Whilst from 2000 to 2006, Bryan Cranston was known as none other than Hal from Malcolm in the Middle, soon after, he was cast as the lead role in the crime television show, Breaking Bad.

Playing Walter White from 2008 to 2013, Cranston's performance is considered one of the best in television history, winning him the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, four times.

During his time on the show, he was also in the films The Lincoln Lawyer, Drive and Contagion.

And during 2013 and 2014, he performed on Broadway in All of the Way, which won him a Tony Award, and was later turned into a film.

Since then, he has appeared in various films including The Infiltrator and The Upside, as well as the Breaking Bad sequel film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

On a personal level, Cranston has been married to his wife Robin Dearden since 1989, and their daughter Taylor Cranston graduated from The University of Southern California in 2015.

And off the success and friendship between Breaking Bad stars Cranston and Aaron Paul, the two launched their own mezcal company, Dos Hombres in 2019.

Jane Kaczmarek

Playing Malcolm's control-freak mother Lois, Jane Kaczmarek had us constantly cracking up.

Since the show ended in 2006, Kaczmarek played Trudy Kessler in the television show Raising the Bar from 2008–2009, was the voice of Judge Constance Harm in various episodes of The Simpsons and in 2016, she appeared as a psychiatrist on The Big Bang Theory, among other things.

In 2018, she also was a guest star on the hit TV show, This Is Us.

Besides acting, Kaczmarek was married to fellow actor Bradley Whitford from 1992 to 2009 and they have three children together.

Christopher Masterson

Christopher Masterson is best known for playing the role of Malcolm's eldest brother Francis. His brother is That '70s Show star Danny Masterson.

Since Malcolm in the Middle, Masterson has appeared in the romantic comedy, Made for Each Other and guest-starred in the TV series White Collar and Haven.

In the early 2010s, he decided to transition from acting into deejaying.

And last year, he married Yolanda Pecoraro in Italy.

Justin Berfield

Justin Berfield played Malcolm's older brother, Reese. Since the ending of the show, he has instead focused on production work, despite making a one-off appearance in the series Sons of Tucson in 2010.

Erik Per Sullivan

Known for playing the funny little brother Dewey, Erik Per Sullivan has done little acting since his time on the television show.

In 2006, he was the voice of Mino in the animation Authur and the Invisibles and then in 2010, he appeared in the American-French film, Twelve.

And unfortunately, there have been no photos taken or posted on social media of him since 2007.

Feature image: Regency Television.