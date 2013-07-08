News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

How to make a Green Fish birthday cake

ADVERTISEMENT

What you’ll need:

- round pan
- cake mix
- vanilla icing
- green food colouring
- orange jelly lolly slices
- gumdrops
- 1 large white gumball
- 1 mini chocolate chip

How to make it

1. Bake the cake in the round pan as directed on the box. After it cools, take the cake out of the pan and put it on a serving platter.

2. Mix the green food colouring with vanilla icing. Frost the cake. Use a spatula to smooth in scale-like texture.

3. Arrange the orange slices on the sides of the cake to create the lips, tail and fins, and place gumdrops on top for spots.

4. Use the white gumdrop and place the chocolate chip on top of it to create the eye.

Instructions adapted with permission from Wilton.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended