'3 women came to our home.' MAFS' Tahnee and Ollie's split was messier than expected.

It's been four months since MAFS fans copped a devastating blow from the news that everyone's fave contestants from the 2023 season — Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton — had broken up.

They were once the GOAT of MAFS couples but how the mighty have fallen.

The couple had one of the most wholesome journeys out of any of last year's couples, making them a quick fan favourite. They dated throughout most of 2023 as Ollie relocated to Sydney to move in with Tahnee but in December they announced they had split.

"Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay," Ollie shared at the time. "What a ride! A journey filled with love, laughter, challenges, and in the last month, reflection. I think we tried really hard to make it work."

In Ollie's breakup statement, he wrote about his hope for the exes to remain friends. "I kinda have this pipe dream of us being like Jerry and Elaine from Seinfeld post-breakup, a very hard thing to do obviously," he wrote. "If friendship was the foundation of us before love, I like to think it might be something we can share in the aftermath."

At first, the breakup appeared relatively amicable, but more recently details have emerged from Tahnee which paint a different picture.

Tahnee opened up about what she claims happened in the weeks following their split in an episode of the Back To Reality podcast, hosted by former MAFS bride Selina Chhaur and Love Island contestant Taku Chimwaza.

The MAFS bride addressed a lingering rumour that after they split, Ollie brought women back to their house while they still lived together. She confirmed that they lived together for six weeks after splitting and alleges that Ollie brought multiple women back to their home.

Tahnee with 2024 brides Eden and Lucinda. Image: Instagram/@itstahnee.

"There were a couple of different things. I don't really know. It's hard when you don't have concrete proof. You have a little bit of proof," she said.

"There was I think two occasions [of women coming over], two or three occasions that I know of. I don’t know about the rest but there was two, actually three that I know of."

Tahnee went on to describe one incident where she found a pair of random earrings in their home.

"I had come back from a work trip, I was kind of cleaning the house and I found a pair of earrings in the house that weren't mine. I obviously confronted him about it," she shared.

"I think I was quite shocked at how soon it was and the lack of respect for my privacy, my space, my belongings. I think that's what hurt me the most. Because I hate to say but we're in the public eye and I don't know who these randoms are in my space. What if they're touching my things, taking photos... when it was like literal randoms I didn't know that made me really upset and angry."

Tahnee said she has refrained from sharing this story as she didn't want to look like she was stirring up drama. "It's so hard to talk about it. I've kind of avoided discussing it because I don't want to look like I'm this petty person but you know, it was hurtful for me. It was really hard for me."

Ollie and Tahnee in happier times. Image: Instagram/@itstahnee.

In response to the rumours around the breakup, earlier this year Ollie shared his side of the story with the So Dramatic! podcast. He said that the earrings belonged to (rather randomly) The Bachelorette's Carlin Sterritt‘s sister-in-law Olivia Bradwell who had visited while Tahnee was away, but he said she didn't stay over.

"She never slept at my house. We had wine and she left," he told host Megan Pustetto. Ollie also denied that any of the women had used or touched Tahnee's personal items. "I drank the alcohol, I used the hairbrush, nobody touched the makeup," Ollie said.

However, Ollie did admit he felt remorse for having the women over in the first place. "[Having people over] wasn’t the best idea," Ollie said.

"I apologised straight away and we were in a good place by the time we announced our breakup."

Ollie has reportedly since started dating a new woman named Nadia, who has started appearing on the MAFS groom's Instagram, albeit untagged. But awkwardly, Nadia has a connection to Tahnee.

"I did hear about this because she is mutual friends with my sister's friends... a couple images were circulated to me," she said. "It was a bit embarrassing, I guess to hear from my sister's friends."

This isn't the first time there's been friction between the exes. As the 2024 season of MAFS aired, Tahnee claimed Sara Mesa had slid into Ollie's DMs while they were still together. In response, Ollie wrote in an Instagram Story "Please stop doing this Tahnee," along with a screenshot of one of the messages Sara sent.

I guess love doesn't always last forever... but screenshots do.

