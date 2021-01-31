News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

reality tv

Just 21 hilarious reactions to last night's chaotic Married At First Sight reunion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goodness.

Part one of the long-awaited Married At First Sight reunion aired last night and somehow, despite knowing it would be a complete and utter s***show, we were still... shocked by just how much of a s***show it was.

There were walkouts and literal violence. 

It was... terrible. Which in the context of MAFS, means it was totally epic.

Watch: How well do Cam and Jules know each other? Post continues below video.


Video via Mamamia.

As always, the people watching at home responded to the mess with memes and reaction posts that are just as entertaining as the show, without that weird feeling of 'holy s***, this show is totally unethical and I actually feel a bit bad about watching it'.

(That can't be just me, right???)

So, without further ado, enjoy the lols:

Feature image: Channel Nine.

Tags: reality-tv , entertainment , entertainment-edm , married-at-first-sight

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT