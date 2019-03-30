Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Err… how did we miss that Dan from Married at First Sight has a famous brother?



Excuse us, but Dan Webb from Married at First Sight has a famous brother and HOW DID WE NOT MAKE THIS CONNECTION EARLIER??

Dan, 35, is the older brother of Aussie actor Sam Webb, 30, who is on Neighbours, and has also competed on Survivor.

Speaking to Nova recently, Sam clarified why he chose not to attend the wedding ceremony of Dan with his wife Tamara Joy, who he later cheated on with Jessika.

“I didn’t refuse to attend the wedding, it was advice from my agent for my acting career. He said to ‘try not to get involved’.”

Which in hindsight was probably very smart considering his brother’s controversial decisions on the Channel 9 reality TV show.

Sam continued in the interview, which he did prior to Dan’s introduction to the experiment, saying, “I’m looking forward to Daniel entering the show. I think he’ll do great! My bro is a legend and I’m sure Australia will love him.” And oh… we wonder if he knew about the cheating scandal his brother would end up being a part of?

2. The real reason Nicolas Cage filed for an annulment after just four days.

On Friday news broke that Nicolas Cage reportedly filed for an annulment from his fourth wife Erika Koike after just four days of marriage.

According to People, the couple requested for a marriage license on Saturday in Las Vegas, receiving confirmation with a certificate just a few hours later. But by Wednesday, it was all over.

And now new details are emerging of exactly what happened that led to their impulsive wedding ceremony, and how it all unravelled within less than a week.

According to TMZ, who claim to have the annulment documents, the couple - who had been dating for just less than a year - were heavily intoxicated when they decided to apply for marriage in Las Vegas.

"[Erika] suggested to [Nic] that they should marry, [Nic] reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognise or understand the full impact of his actions," TMZ reports the documents say. The Oscar winning actor allegedly added that the marriage was a fraud because he was not made aware of "the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person."

The actor further stated in the annulment that the pair had "such conflict in personalities and dispositions that are so deep as to render the two incompatible in marriage."

Although this is technically his fourth marriage, an annulment means that the couple are asking that their marriage legally be made void.

3. The Thinkergirls just got 'divorced'.

First Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, now the Thinkergirls. Sigh.

Stacey June and Kristie Mercer, who co-host a radio show and podcast together, have announced on Instagram their decision to part ways.

"We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate," their Instagram post began.

"We will be closing down our social accounts, saying goodbye to our Podcast and close our Patreon account in the coming months as we choose to consciously uncouple," they continued.

"We will always will be a family, and whilst things will be different we ain’t dead. We will share custody and continue to co-parent our children Apple and Banana and live our best lives cheerleading each other and you from our individual accounts."

The pair will be pursuing separate projects from now on, although have not completely ruled out the possibility of collaborating in the future.

4. Cam has opened up about what his life actually looked like before Jules.

There was once a time Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight didn't know one another existed. Right? What was the universe doing that entire time?

But apparently at one point during the time the pair were apart, Cam's life wasn't the easiest.

"I struggled with mental health issues," Cam told OK! in an interview.

"I'd finished up my career and lost a big relationship, I didn't know where my career was going to go, I didn't have a relationship or my own family," the 35-year-old ex-cricketer admitted. "I would wake up and I couldn't even put pants on. It was really tough."

"I had achieved everything in my life, but two of the things missing were a partner and a family, and chasing those two things were the things that allowed me to get out of bed."

But then, Cam decided to throw caution to the wind by becoming a contestant on Married At First Sight.

Now, it seems the lovely Cam is as content as ever, and thank goodness his precious soul remains unharmed.

"We both came into it with open hearts and minds and we've been rewarded...We're on the same page. It's so exciting," he said.

"We're both absolutely in love."

And Australia is absolutely in love with the two of you, in case you were wondering.

5. Miley Cyrus just debuted her new hair and HANNAH MONTANA IS BACK, PEOPLE.

GUYS.

Miley Cyrus has undergone a major hair transformation, and how did we not see this coming?

The singer and actress has had quite the history of hair styles in the past. She's gone from brunette to platinum pixie to an ashier blonde, and now, she's cut herself a set of ultra Hannah Montana-esque bangs.

At first, her followers assumed her new hair was a wig. Some things just seem too good to be true, after all.

But Miley confirmed on her hair colourist Justin Anderson’s Instagram that the cut was permanent.

"It's all me," she wrote.

We're so glad to have you back, Hannah.