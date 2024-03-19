Everything we know about the upcoming MAFS reunion.

We've made it to the point of Married At First Sight where it should be getting better for the couples — but things only seem to be getting worse.

And with the final vows and the MAFS reunion creeping up, it looks like we will be waiting a little bit longer for the juiciest bits of the season to come as well.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming Married At First Sight season 11 reunion.

Lucinda and Timothy don't return together.

Many have been eagerly waiting and watching to learn about the fate of season favourites Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light. The couple have been in somewhat of a "slow burn" romance since the beginning of the season — and sadly, it looks like the beloved pair don't last.

Paparazzi photos have captured Lucinda and Timothy entering the reunion separately, per Yahoo Lifestyle, and yes we have shed tears.

This means that, while Lucinda and Timothy may still decide to leave the experiment together as a couple at final vows (which were filmed in October 2023), they definitely don't go the distance.

However, while they might not be together any longer, they seem to have remained friends. Tim told Star 104.5's Gina and Matty that Lu's "just one of the most amazing people I've ever met.

"I'll give you a little bit of a thing... we were out last night. It's amazing when we go to random pubs in the middle of nowhere. How many people actually love Lu. She's just one of the most amazing people I've ever met," he said.

"You can't help but soften and just be a better person around Lu." Naww.

Ellie and Jonathan confirm they are together.

A MAFS couple swap has been in the works! It turns out that Ellie Dix, who was married to Ben Walters on the show, and Jonathan McCullough, who was paired up with Lauren Dunn, are now a thing — and viewers can expect to get relationship confirmation at the MAFS reunion.

ICYMI, Ellie and Jonathan had already been caught out messaging each other behind their TV spouses' backs, according to a report from So Dramatic!, but are apparently now happily dating after showing up at the reunion together.

Ben spoke about the situation on Ollie Skelton's MAFSCAPS podcast, confessing he had a "gut instinct on the show" that something was happening behind the scenes.

"I didn't think Ellie was up to anything, but I could see it clearly in Jono's eyes," he elaborated, adding that he had a good laugh when he saw the pair walk into the reunion together.

Considering the reunion episode was filmed some time last year, fans have been looking for proof that Ellie and Jono are still going strong. We're (kinda) happy to confirm that this seems to be the case, after the couple was photographed kissing at Tamarama beach in February.

Jayden "throws Eden under the bus".

While we've all watched Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper's relationship blossom and grow on Married At First Sight, the pair have been navigating some drama in recent eps — and it looks like their picture-perfect facade comes crashing down just in time for the reunion.

"When we saw their edit played back at the Reunion, we got to see what had really been going on behind closed doors, and there was actually a lot," an unnamed MAFS star told So Dramatic!.

We're yet to find out what exactly unfolded, but we sure are excited to learn...

Lauren had a "secret" Bali boyfriend.

Not long after filming commenced, New Idea reported that Lauren was "pining after" a guy she'd had a fling with in Bali. Jack Dunkley (and no, your memory is not deceiving you — they do indeed hate each other) told TV WEEK that she went "back to this guy [after filming], which all comes out at the Reunion, and he rejects her".

So. That's bound to please Jack.

"This is a woman who hated me from dinner party number one, all because I had a 12-week relationship I ended seven weeks before meeting Tori. Meanwhile, she's having a fling with a guy in Bali a week before she marries her husband."

According to New Idea, Lauren had actually met someone she felt she had a connection with while holidaying in Bali. Sadly, the timing was not right as she had to leave to film MAFS right after.

"Because Lauren had made it onto the show, she felt that she may as well make a go of things with whoever she was matched with," an insider said. "She'd apparently told friends that this guy in Bali was 'perfect' for her, but she was still very curious to see what type of man the experts would choose for her."

But according to an insider who spoke to So Dramatic, the drama has been "completely blown out of proportion... It was just a holiday fling before the show and a bit of fun, as one does in Bali."

When was the 2024 MAFS reunion episode filmed?

If past years serve as any indication, the MAFS reunion episodes were filmed back in December. This is so we can watch all of that delicious tension play out right after the final vows air.

Like it is every single season, the reunion episode is a behind-the-scenes peek into the real dynamics of the couples, who finally have gotten the freedom to date (or... not) outside of the Married At First Sight experiment.

When is the 2024 MAFS reunion going to air?

Well, actually *checks watch*... very soon. Based on previous seasons, the reunion usually airs over two nights in April, which is creeping up fast.

Either way, hold on to your hats folks, because this season will surely end with a bang...

