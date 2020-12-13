A heavy metal singer and an AFL player: Everything we know about the MAFS 2021 cast.

Hold onto your wine glasses because a new season of Married At Frist Sight is hitting our screens next year.

And no, we're not talking about the All-Stars reunion, which is already serving up a boatload of drama.

The show's eighth season, which kicks off in 2021, will see a fresh batch of contestants try to find love (and Insta fame) on national TV.

While none of the contestants have officially been confirmed yet, the show's latest trailer does give us a pretty good idea of who will appear. And by the looks of it, we're in for a real mixed bag.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of Married At First Sight. Post continues below.

Here's everything we know about the MAFS 2021 cast.

Jake Edwards, pretty much confirmed.

Former AFL player Jake Edwards was one of the first contestants believed to be joining the cast of the upcoming season. The 32-year-old, who previously played for Melbourne’s Carlton Football Club, is shown riding the train in the latest trailer.

Jake is also the founder of a not-for-profit organisation called Outside The Locker Room and has previously spoken about his experience with anxiety and depression.

"There is a four-year period post my AFL career where I just ran away, I just pushed people away. Friends, family, I stopped going to birthdays, Christmases," he told the ABC in January this year.

"If I wasn't drinking every weekend, it was every few days, which ultimately led me [to] drug abuse as well. I needed to find that feeling again of being valued, and that's what I guess the alcohol and drug abuse fulfilled in my life."

According to the Daily Mail, Edwards gets partnered up with bride Beck Zemek.

Image: Channel Nine.





Beck Zemek, pretty much confirmed.

Beck Zemek is a 27-year-old businesswoman and Perth socialite. You'll spot her on the escalator in the trailer.

According to the Daily Mail, Beck was seen arriving at a warehouse in Lilyfield, Sydney, where the dinner parties are being filmed.

Image: Channel Nine. Image: Channel Nine.



James Susler, pretty much confirmed.

Melbourne luxury car dealer James Sudler is briefly shown walking down the aisle in the trailer.

According to his Instagram bio, the 44-year-old loves travel, sports and fitness.

Image: Channel Nine.





Booka Nile, pretty much confirmed.

It looks like next year's cast will also feature rocker Booka Niles.

Booka is a singer and keyboardist in the Perth-based metalcore band, Make Them Suffer, and a guitarist and vocalist in the indie-pop band, Internet Friends.

During isolation, she co-founded the mental health project Sonic Minds Good Doogs' vocalist, Asher Iriks.

Booka was photographed filming the show, with her yet to-be-identified partner earlier this year.

Image: Channel Nine.





Samantha Jayne, pretty much confirmed.

According to the Daily Mail, Samantha Jayne is a Canberra-based property developer and mum of two boys. She's also the founder of a hair extensions brand.

We get a brief glimpse of Samantha walking down the aisle in the trailer.

Image: Channel Nine.





Jason Engler, pretty much confirmed.

Brisbane native Jason Engler has also been identified as one of next year's grooms.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Jason has been seen arriving with his 'wife' Alana Lister at one of the dinner parties.

Image: Channel Nine.





Alana Lister, pretty much confirmed.

We don't know a lot about Alana Lister, except that she works as a teacher in the Gold Coast.

Image: Channel Nine.



Beth Moore, pretty much confirmed.

Beth Moore is a 39-year-old psychology graduate from Perth. At this stage, we're not sure who she'll be partnered with.

Image: Channel Nine.





Coco Stedman, rumoured.

Coco Stedman is a former police officer-turned-Pilates instructor who quit the NSW Police Force after six years to pursue a career in the fitness industry. She now owns KX Pilates Miranda in southern Sydney.

Like others, Coco has been photographed at the Lilyfield warehouse where dinner parties are filmed.





Bryce Ruthven, rumoured.

Radio presenter Bryce Ruthven is also rumoured to be joining the upcoming cast. According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old has taken three months off work at Canberra radio station HIT 104.7FM. He also apparently split from his fiancée earlier this year.

Bryce is set to join other rumoured contestants, including Belinda Vickers, Georgia Fairweather, Cameron Dunn and Samantha Jane Harvey, according to The Wash.





Feature Image: Channel Nine/ Mamamia.