Madonna has shared her first-ever family photo with all her children.

The undisputed queen of pop and adopting children has just shared her first family photo on Instagram.

Madonna (you may remember her from pretty much the last four decades of pop music) has just turned 59 and she celebrated in style (and in matching Dolce & Gabbana outfits) with her six children.

She shared the first photo of the whole family together – including her 20-year-old daughter Lourdes, Rocco, David Banda, Mercy James, and her 4-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

She also posted a photo of the twins just being cute as hell together in their matching outfits.

And one of her and Lourdes.

Madonna adopted the twins from Malawi in south east Africa six months ago. Their mum had died shortly after they were born and their father wasn’t able to look after them.

She also adopted Mercy James and David Banda from the country. Both Rocco and Lourdes are her biological children. Rocco’s dad is her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, and Lourdes’ dad is her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Leon.

Happy Birthday, Madonna.