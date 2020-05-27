A life-altering bus crash and 6 children: Inside the hectic life of Madeleine West.

In 2002, Madeleine West went out to grab snacks.

Twenty minutes later, she was loaded with everything you could need for a late night meal, from cereal to chocolate to corn chips.

Satisfied, she ventured back out onto Sydney’s Oxford St to head back to her hotel.

Madeleine West on her split from Shannon Bennett.

Stopping near a bus stop – yes, on the footpath – she turned her head to get her bearings. Then she was hit by a bus.

The actress, now 39, sustained a number of serious injuries, some of which are visible in a graphic photo she shared on social media this week to commemorate 18 years since her near-death experience.

“Today I’m celebrating 18 years since being hit by a bus in the head,” she wrote alongside the image. “Always wanted to be the kind of girl who stopped traffic. Just preferably not with my face.”

The photo was taken on West’s road to recovery, “but doesn’t reveal the three skull fractures, leaking brain fluid, the cerebral hemorrhage and hematoma, the busted teeth, broken capillaries, the wounds that wouldn’t knit, the endless nights of excruciating pain, the months of therapy to regain gross motor skills”.

It did, however, show the impact the accident had on her appearance.

West said this was what she considered the greatest tragedy, but she’s come to learn the way we look “actually makes up the tiniest portion of who we are”.

“What kind of world do we live in if everyone slices and dices the essence of who they are to allow their most definitive character trait to be their appearance?” she asked.

“To all the girls and boys out there, desperately primping, pimping and punishing themselves, labouring to make themselves Insta-ready, editing those selfies, all for a world that tells them their nose doesn’t seem to fit their face, that their butt is too big, those boobs are too small, where is your waist? Your perfect hair? Your perfect teeth? Your perfect mani-pedi? I call BS, and encourage you to as well.

“The glass ceiling is yours for the breaking, and at the end of the day, the most attractive quality you can possess is belief in yourself.”

At the time of the accident, West was 22 years old. Her career was just beginning; she had been playing Dee Bliss on Neighbours since 2000, but when she saw herself in the mirror the first time in hospital, she thought her acting dreams had vanished.

“I thought my career, the one thing I had striven so bloody hard for, the thing I thought defined and justified my very existence was over,” she wrote in a 2018 recounting of the accident for news.com.au.

“Who would hire this face? Who in their right mind would want this mess front and centre of stage or screen?”

Then she realised she had made a mistake. Her career was not over, and it wasn’t defined by her face.

After an arduous month, including rehabilitation and reconstructive surgery, she returned to the Neighbours set.

After leaving the soap in 2004, West dabbled in improv, comedy and song-writing alongside her acting career.

Among her most well-known roles are as an escort in Satisfaction, underworld girlfriend Danielle McGuire in Underbelly, and Kath Rickards in Channel 10’s juicy Playing for Keeps.

Oh, and in 2017 she returned to Neighbours as both Dee and her twin sister Andrea.

West is also kept busy by her six children Phoenix, 14, Hendrix, 12, Xascha, nine, Xanthe, seven, and twins Xalia and Marguax, five, with ex-partner Shannon Bennett.

Speaking to WHO for its sexiest people edition in November 2018, West said that she may have a full on work schedule, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time for her children.

“I’m a very hands-on mum,” she said. “But I’ve reached a point where my kids are a lot more independent and that allows me a new degree of autonomy, and allows me to pursue my career much more full-throttle. It’s crazy and chaotic, and a nightmare, and the house looks like a pigsty more often than it doesn’t.”

She has worked hard to keep her family out of the public eye, and even turned down offers for the family to feature in its own reality show.

West and Bennett met in 2005 and split in 2018. Despite the break-up, both relocated their family from Melbourne to Byron Bay in 2019.

West told The Kyle and Jackie O Show in October, her and Bennett’s needs no longer aligned after 13 years together.

“I’m a big believer that everything in life has a season. We change. We evolve,” she said.

“At some point we go, ‘Well, I have certain needs I want to have met and you’ve got certain needs and if the two don’t combine and cross in the middle, why fight it and be miserable?'”

“I don’t think that’s fair to the children either to see two parents that are constantly at cross purposes.”

West’s other passion is activism, especially for the environment. She uses her social media platforms to share how her followers can fight climate change, and raise awareness to the plights of asylum seekers and those in detention centres.

Feature images: Instagram.