After 40 years, Madeleine West has helped put her abuser behind bars.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of child sexual abuse that may be distressing to some readers.



This week, Madeleine West and six other childhood sexual abuse victims received a "Christmas gift" 40 years in the making.

Their abuser, Peter Vincent White, a 73-year-old former plumber, could very well spend the rest of his life behind bars.

White had plead guilty to 33 child sexual abuse offences against seven children in a rural Victorian town and in Sunbury in Melbourne's north-west between 1977 and 1988, and was handed a 15-year prison sentence in the County Court of Victoria on Wednesday. He must serve a minimum of nine years before being eligible for parole.

After the sentencing, West concluded, "Tomorrow looks bright".

"Today's ruling is the best Christmas gift we could wish for," she wrote on Instagram.

"It took 40 years to be delivered but now it's here. It's just a pittance compared to the life sentence served by victims of childhood sexual assault, but today's ruling demonstrates that victim survivors are not alone, it was never our fault, we aren't broken and that #justice is possible!"

She said she hoped telling her story would encourage other victims to come forward and report their abuse.

"This is a crime against CHILDREN. Of the worst possible kind," she said. "By continuing to pretend it doesn't happen we willfully endanger our kids, just as we were left in danger like so many generations before us. Ignorance is no longer an excuse. It's happening here. It's happening now. It's time to stop."

Judge Amanda Chambers described White's offending as "extremely serious" and "repugnant".

He abused seven boys and girls aged between four and 14 between 1977 and 1988, telling his victims the abuse was "games".

"Offending of this kind strikes at the very heart of the morals of a decent and civilised society," Chambers said, per The Age.

"You can be in no doubt that your offending had a profound impact on the lives of your victims."

Earlier in December, West shared an image of herself before she went to court to face White and share her victim impact statement.

She described herself entering the courtroom "meek as a mouse", and leaving "roaring like a lion".

"Because I finally got to say words 40 years in the making. I got to stand up for the little girl I ran from as far and as fast as I could, and I got to explain the true impact of his actions not just on that tiny little girl, but on the broken woman she would become, and on every person who crossed her path.

"To…his…face.

"He wept, looked away. And time and again I demanded he meet my gaze, for the first time in his miserable life show a shred of integrity by looking at me and LISTENING," she wrote.

West had previously said that she was abused "many times", sometimes daily, by a "monster" in the same town when she was a child.

"I've come out the other side, yes a survivor but happy to own the title of victim," she told news.com.au in January. "Justice can be achieved. It was never, and never will be, your fault, you are not to blame."

If this brings up any issues for you, contact Bravehearts, an organisation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, on 1800 272 831.



