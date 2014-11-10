News
entertainment

FLUFF: Macaulay Culkin responds to death rumours in the best possible way.

Oh, the beauty of the internet.

So this weekend, child actor Macaulay Culkin died.

Actually, he didn’t. But if you were on social media even once in the last two days, you would have heard that he did.

Someone, somewhere said something to someone else that ended up convincing a whole lot of people that the Home Alone actor – who’s been the subject of a great many stories about an alleged drug habit over the last few years – died at 34.

Tributes started flowing for about three minutes before anyone thought to check the source.

Turns out, Macaulay is on tour with his band (He’s in a band?), The Pizza Underground (What?).

And he decided the best thing to do would be to play dead and let the joke roll on in a number of Instagram posts.

Not bad, Culkin. Not. Bad.

Here he is, recreating a scene from the 1989 flick Weekend at Bernie’s. 

And here, he’s decided it’s time to lay the joke to rest. See what we did there?

Macaulay captioned the below image: “We’re on tour you silly people.”

Well played, Macaulay. We’re glad you’re alive and well.

