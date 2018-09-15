The subtle detail that makes Ariana Grande's tribute to Mac Miller even more heartbreaking.

A week after Mac Miller was found dead in his Fernando Valley home last Friday, Ariana Grande has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her ex-boyfriend.

In the Instagram post, she shared a candid video in which Mac Miller is singing to her, and when he notices he’s being filmed they both break out in laughter.

The fact that Mac Miller is wearing a black hoodie with the words, “Everything will be okay” is heartbreaking.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t [sic] here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times.” she began.

“i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest,” she finished the post.

Mac Miller was 26 at the time of his death, which was reportedly by overdose.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, had struggled with substance abuse in the past.

Just last month, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office officially charged the rapper with a DUI stemming from a car accident in May in the San Fernando Valley.

According to TMZ, Miller’s family released the below statement last week:

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. thank you for your prayers.”

Miller was open about his ups and downs with drug addition and often addressed it in interviews, as well as rapped about drug use and death in his songs.

The relationship between Ariana and Mac Miller began on Twitter in 2012.

According to Billboard, Ariana Grande tweeted her followers “What are you thankful for at the moment?” as she watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Mac Miller responded “the velvet revival” and requested to do a duet with the Disney star. Later that year, they did a cover of “Baby It’s Cold Outside”.

The pair broke up in May this year.

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balanced for years,” she wrote in a tweet after their break up.