PSA: Lovehoney has an adults-only Christmas Wish List that you can win for a mate.

Let’s be honest, 2020 has served up a shocker of a year for pretty much everyone. We’ve been dealt the blow of bushfires, a global pandemic and being trapped inside having to suffer through FaceTime dates because real, in-person dating was off the cards for months. RUDE.

So after a long, lonely and low-libido year, we’re looking to end things on a jolly good note come Christmas.

And what’s more festive than giving the best gift of all this year: sexual happiness.

Yup, you read that right. You have the ability to deliver sweet, sweet sexual greatness to a pal in present form. And that’s all thanks to Lovehoney.

You see, Australia's number one sexual wellness brand is giving back this year - but they need your help to find who they are giving back to.

Which is why they’re letting you, the good people of Australia, nominate friends, family, your partner, your neighbour, WHOEVER, to win their ultimate sexual pleasure wish list. (Also known as the only wish list adults actually write down for Christmas.)

So, who are you going to nominate?

From single Aussies, who have been unable to find their Mr/Mrs Right on dating apps, to devoted partners who have supported their loved ones through this crazy year, to the happy couples who have had to delay their wedding day for the four hundredth time due to strict COVID-19 rules. And of course, let's not forget our amazing essential workers.

We’re sure there is someone sticking out in your brain who you’d love to walk up to and say: “I know this has been a dumpster fire of a year, but you’re about to receive every sex toy you have dreamed of for the past 12 months, completely for free.”

And we’re sure this will be their reaction:

To help you decide on your worthy nominee, here are the categories that Lovehoney can help out with.

1. The Couples.

Know someone who has survived the year not seeing their partner? Or perhaps they’ve survived lockdown together and their intimacy has suffered? Maybe there’s even been a cancelled wedding or two? The Couples Wish List will be sure to ensure no connection is lost, whether they’re waiting to be back in each other’s arms or not.

What they might love…

When you've had months apart, you can put good money on the fact that when couples finally see each other they will want to squeeze in as much sex as physically possible. Or if they’re looking to reconnect with each other, an exciting selection of toys is guaranteed to reignite intimacy. Kit them up with not one, not two, but 11 toys that they can experiment with and spice things up between the sheets.

Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit (11 Piece), $119.95.

Image: Lovehoney.

Nominate a couple here.

2. Single Pringles.

It can be hard being alone - particularly in a pandemic - but it should never stop you loving yourself (mentally and physically). Nominate a worthy singleton who needs Santa to put a little something ~extra~ in their stocking this year, so they don’t miss out on getting their rocks off.

What they might love…

A go-to clit classic. If you missed the memo, clitoral stimulators are all the rage right now. They work almost as a teeny tiny sexy vacuum, using gentle suction and pulsations to treat your clit right. Ooft.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, $169.95.

Image: Lovehoney.

Nominate a single pringle here.

3. Essential Workers.

There is certainly no shortage of people who have stepped up to the plate this year, putting peoples' needs ahead of their own. While they’ve been off fighting for us, they’ve probably let their libido fall to the wayside - so let them spend their Christmas break getting to know themselves again (if you know what we mean…).

What they might love...

A toy that is going to get the job done, every. single. time. With 12 levels of adjustable intensity to explore, they are sure to find their sweet spot this Christmas with a rabbit vibrator.

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator, $149.95.

Image: Lovehoney.





Nominate an essential worker here.

4. Uni Students.

Look, higher education has certainly been different this year. Students have had to move back home, tackle online learning and, in some cases, just put their whole life on hold indefinitely. But while they may be suffering from virtual learning fatigue, their sex ed doesn't have to be on hold!

What they might love...

A trusty (and cheeky) little buddy to whip out during study breaks. You simply cannot go wrong with a bullet vibrator - they are quiet, powerful and small enough to hide if you've found yourself living with your nosy parents again.

Lovehoney Excite 10 Function Bullet Vibrator, $24.95.

Image: Lovehoney.

Nominate a uni student right here.

For those who are shuddering at the thought of giving someone an orgasmic opportunity for Christmas - think again.

Sure, if you never talk about sex toys it could mean a moment of sheer, unadulterated awkwardness, but your mate or partner will thank you long after that silence.

It may come in the form of a ‘nod of champions’ at a party, a slightly firmer handshake when you cross paths, or even in an out-of-the-blue text that simply reads: Seriously, thank you.

So, what are you waiting for? Give the gift of sexual happiness this Christmas by nominating your favourite person for the Lovehoney Wish List Giveaway - guaranteeing that Christmas will indeed come.

Lovehoney will select a winning entry from each category to take home the entire sexy Wish List. Plus, the lucky winner will receive a tailored and unique at-home chef experience for two, worth $1500. The five-star chef will work with the winner and their plus one, to curate a delicious three-course meal and drink pairing on a date of their choice. You’ve got until midnight AEST November 23 to enter - good luck!

Feature Image: Lovehoney.