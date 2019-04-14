A drive-by shooting at a Melbourne nightclub has left one person dead and three injured.

A nightclub security guard has died and another is fighting for life after a drive-by shooting outside a Melbourne nightclub.

Numerous shots were made from a passing SUV hitting three security guards and one patron outside popular Prahran nightclub Love Machine at 3.20am on Sunday.

Detectives and forensic police continue to scour the area for clues and say they are yet to rule out links to organised crime.

Their focus was on bloodstained clothing left lying in the middle of the road alongside bullet casings outside the entrance of the second storey nightclub.

Police are yet to make any arrests over the incident.

They are investigating whether a black Porsche SUV seen leaving the area is related to the shooting.

That car was later found burnt out in Wollert.

Four people were taken to hospital after the shooting, but police believe others may have been injured and fled the area before emergency services arrived.

A 37-year-old Narre Warren South man man suffered life-threatening injuries but has since died in hospital.

A 28-year-old man remains in a critical condition and a 50-year-old man and a 29-year-old man both have non-life threatening injuries.

It’s believed one of the men has facial injuries.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper, from the Homicide Squad, said no stone would be left unturned in the bid to find those responsible.

“Three of the people struck were employees, security guards, and one person was a patron innocently waiting to get in,” Insp Stamper told media at the scene.

“Those gunshot wounds were from a fairly close proximity… so, you know… horrific injuries.”

An increased police presence will remain in the area on Sunday and early in the week as investigators view CCTV and speak to business owners and residents.

Seven’s Sunday Sunrise spoke with a security guard at the club who said he had no idea there had been a shooting outside and there was no panic inside the venue, which was still operating.

Police are urging anyone with video footage of the incident or information to contact them.