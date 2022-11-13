"You have disrespected me." Which couples from Love Is Blind are still together?

Three seasons have officially come and gone of Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind.

While marriage isn't exactly long-lasting these days - especially when the vows are played out internationally on a major streaming service - some couples have proven they're in it for the long haul.

Other matches on the reality show, unfortunately, couldn't quite stick it out - and some didn't even make it far enough to tie the knot at all.

However, if you're anything like us, then you might be wondering what exactly some of your favourite couples are up to. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Here's exactly how couples from past seasons are doing today, and if they're still together.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey (Season 3).

Cole and Zanab were the definition of toxic and by the time it came for the pair to tie the knot at the alter, Zanab admitted her true feelings.

"You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handled shattered my self-confidence," she said at the altar.

"I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me, and the messed up thing is I know I love you."

After telling Cole she wouldn't marry him, the wedding guests (her friends) cheered.

Cole later said he was heartbroken by the experience.

"I was crying my eyes out because I care for this girl and love her to death and wanted a life with her, wanted a relationship with her, wanted to marry her, and here's all of her people cheering not [about] that she didn't just get married, but that she buried me. That was very blindsiding and difficult to experience," he told Women's Health.

"I hate to say that I was gonna say 'I do,' but in the moment, I definitely wanted to say 'I do. But after seeing what she said, I'm like, 'Am I really that naive to think that I was gonna marry this girl on that day when that's how she felt about me?'"

The reunion episode is the first time the former couple spoke to each other after their disastrous wedding day.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux (Season 3).

Alexa and Brennon fell madly in love from the beginning of Season 3 on Love Is Blind and quickly became fan favourites on the show.

During the season finale, the pair tied the knot in a Jewish wedding ceremony.

As of now, the couple are happily married and Alexa says their new life together has been "really wonderful."

"It's kind of strange getting back into all of this because it's just been us two. It's super exciting. It's been really wonderful. Every day is just a fairy tale," she explained.

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton (Season 3).

Matt was not a favourite from the season and was accused by fans of mistreating Colleen throughout their run on Love Is Blind.

Despite public opinion, the pair stuck together and ended up tying the knot at the end of Season 3.

Since the show wrapped up, the pair are still going strong.

Matt told Women's Health that Colleen works three jobs and he works by "taking care of her, cooking dinner for her, rubbing her feet, whatever it is."

Colleen added that the pair had a lot of stuff to work through after the show ended. "Just because we got married doesn't mean that all those issues that we were having were all of a sudden going to be resolved and we weren't going to have them anymore."

She added: "So, for some time, we were still working on those issues. But it was very nice not to do in front of cameras."

The pair have not moved in together but say they plan on it within the next few months.

Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez (Season 3).

Nancy and Bartise's relationship did not last. Many fans could see it coming, especially as Bartise seemed to find his other "pod option", Raven, "hotter" than Nancy - and he told her to her face. Ouch.

By the time the pair got to the alter, Nancy said she felt "blindsided" when Bartise said no, considering she had threatened to call it quits earlier in the season and he begged for another chance.

Bartise felt uncomfortable with Nancy's family, who jumped to her defence after she was rejected. "I was not expecting it to get that aggressive," he said. "Eventually, they let me get Nancy away and talk to her, and she could voice her opinion towards me, but I was shocked that the family felt the need to come [and] yell at me."

Nancy had no desire to rekindle their relationship, telling Women's Health: "For me, it ended at the altar—black and white. I said yes. He said no. I put my heart out."

Bartise explained they were on "decent terms" following their public falling out.

"Our roller coaster of a relationship has kind of continued," he said. "Nothing romantic, but we've gone from being friends to being acquaintances to not liking each other and completely not communicating back to being friends to be on good terms. So, as it stands right now, I would say we're acquaintances and on decent terms."

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross (Season 3).

SK and Raven were a match made in heaven on the latest season of Love Is Blind, so it surprised everyone when she walked away from the show without a ring on her finger.

According to SK, the timing was off for the couple as he was set to start grad school and Raven had made it clear she was not ready to move in together.

Yet, during the reunion episode, the couple shared the news that they were definitely back on. They were taking things slow and seeing how their lives fit with each other.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton (Season 1).

Lauren and Cameron were fan favourites in the very first season of Love Is Blind. It wasn't easy for the couple but they managed to make it out at the end fully committed to each other and as in love as ever.

Three years on, the pair are still happily married and host a Youtube series called Hangin' With The Hamiltons, where they discuss "everything in our lives". Currently, Lauren and Cameron are sitting on 647,000 subscribers.

The couple have not extended their family as of yet, but in 2021, Lauren told Us Weekly they were happy with their "fur baby".

"I’m not pregnant, let me preface by saying, however, we do have a little fur baby," she said. "So, he’s our child for now and our work is our child."

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett (Season 1).

We met Amber and Matt in Season 1 of the Netflix reality show and while they both had a serious case of cold feet, they jumped into marriage headfirst during the finale.

It's been three years since then and the pair are strong as ever.

"Happy Anniversary to my Love @barnettisblind," Amber wrote on Instagram in celebration of their anniversary. "This third year was definitely charmed, and judging by the pics I’d say we’ve got this kissing thing down pat! If it’s cool with you though I’d like to keep practicing 😘."

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee (Season 2).

Deepti and Abhishek had a rocky relationship on Love Is Blind, Season 2 and despite making it to the end, the pair decided not to commit to each other outside of the show.

"I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact you've made on my life, but no, I cannot marry you," she told him. "I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I'm choosing myself and I'm going to say no."

After watching the show, Deepti told Page Six he said things told her "were just completely disrespectful, even to a friend".

"So, yeah, it’s been tough watching it back but I’m trying to put it in the past and just move forward," she said.

Abhishek has since found love again, following his stint on the show.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones (Season 2).

Iyanna and Jarrette were far from perfect, but their connection was one that only grew as the season continued on.

The pair committed to each other at the end of Season 2 by swapping vows and walking away from the experiment married.

However, on August 17, 2022, the pair announced in a joint Instagram post that they were "in the process of divorcing".

"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay."

The couple didn't go into the details of their breakup, but they said the decision to part ways had been "far from easy." The couple then thanked their LIB family.

Feature Image: Netflix/ Instagram @matt_bolton24, @bartiseb, @zanabjaffrey.

