A comment about make-up ignited Love Is Blind’s most controversial new storyline.

Season five of Netflix's dating experiment Love Is Blind is unlike any other season.

The women are making some real choices, there are only three engaged couples moving to the honeymoon phase, and a scene has aired between one pair that has infuriated women (and beauty fans) everywhere.

The moment involved the season's most lacklustre couple, 30-year-old firefighter JP and 25-year-old teacher Taylor.

This couple started off as one of our most wholesome matches: sparks flew in the pods, they were one of the first couples engaged, and while their first meeting was a little awkward, that's to be expected on this kind of show which introduces strangers to each other so they can go on literal blind dates.

But then came their honeymoon in Mexico.

JP stopped talking, almost completely. In their scenes together, it was Taylor driving the conversation and constantly prompting responses from JP. It was VERY awkward.

Viewers would assume JP was just shy and needed some time to come out of his shell.

But actually, he was turned off Taylor because she wears too much makeup.

In a tense exchange in their hotel room, JP revealed to Taylor that because she was wearing heavy makeup upon their first meeting, this immediately raised a red flag with him, which is why he hasn't been able to communicate with her since.

The math ain't mathing, but go on!

"I understand that you tried to present yourself and look as best you could, but I feel like if you would've presented yourself like this, without any makeup, it would have been better," JP said.

Taylor was rightly confused. "So the way I looked made you communicate differently?" she asked.

"It felt like you were fake," he replied.

Watch the start of the scene. Post continues after video.

"You had caked up face, fake eyelashes... you presented fake stuff," he continued.

Taylor interjected "You didn't know what I looked like before," reminding JP that the entire purpose of the show was to form connections beyond looks.

"I just dressed up and put on makeup," Taylor said, but JP added it was "a lot of makeup, I had makeup all over my jacket."

This crass comment led to Taylor briefly leaving the room. She returned to tell him "Women put on makeup because they want to feel pretty. A lot of girls and women do that." JP hit back, "You're literally putting on a totally different face. And I was like, 'That's not really what I want'," he told Taylor.

The argument got even more heated.

"Just don't wear makeup," JP shouted during the argument. "I'm gonna do what I wanna do," she replied.

"How is me saying that I like you better without makeup so bad? How is that so bad? 99 per cent of women would love to hear that," JP said.

You sure about that, buddy?

JP's tone-deaf comments were immediately roasted online by people confused as to why this man thinks he has the right to police how much makeup women wear.

Women, men, and non-binary people wear makeup for loads of reasons but the only reason that matters is... because they want to.

After the argument, Taylor elected to stay in another room.

The next day, Taylor decided to leave their honeymoon and the show. "You're not the person I fell in love with," she told him. "Then the whole makeup thing... for me, that's just an excuse."

Taylor called off the engagement too, telling JP "I'm done."

JP didn't take the opportunity to apologise for his previous comments, simply telling Taylor "Sorry I made you feel that way."

Taylor has since reflected on the awkward conversation on how much makeup she wears.

"For a while after, I felt like I looked in the mirror differently," she admitted to People. "I thought to myself, 'Did I have too much makeup on? Did I not?' I went back and forth with myself for the longest time, but I just think I stay true to myself. I'm not going to let a comment hurt me that bad or get me down that bad. But I definitely thought about it for a while," she said.

"Honestly, it made me love myself more. I know what I'm willing to put up with now and I know what I'm willing to not put up with."

Feature image: Netflix.