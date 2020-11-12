'I could never find a shade that suited my skin tone.' How foundation is changing in 2021.

There is something beautiful happening in cosmetics. Something that is truly overdue and deeply meaningful to women globally.

That special something is the diversification of foundation shades.

For many women, finding their shade of foundation, concealer or setting powder is an uphill battle. The reality that many women have experienced is that the available shades are simply wrong - the tones are too orange, too pink, too ashy or simply too white.

Finding your perfect foundation match is difficult at the best of times, but when you walk into your local department store to find that the deepest shade of foundation available is called “deep nude” and could be described as an orange atrocity, it's disheartening and discriminatory to say the least.

Conversely, those who find themselves at the lightest end of skin tones struggle against foundations that oxidise and turn into a horrible shade of salmon on the skin, leaving a dreaded foundation line along their jaw.

So, it's about time that cosmetics catch up with us.

Here at Mamamia we are determined to represent all faces, of all beautiful shades. So is L'Oreal Paris, whose True Match Foundation comes in a glorious 40 shades.

We asked women around Australia to put their hand up and represent their L'Oreal Paris True Match Foundation shade.

Below you'll see all 40 shades on 40 different women, and hear from a few about why representation in cosmetics is so important to them personally.

Manal Garcia - 6w Golden Honey

Growing up as a child, teen and then young woman in the '80s and '90s I had very limited options with my makeup. As my skin was considered “dark”, if I applied foundation I looked like I was wearing a white face mask.

Fast forward to 2020 and foundations are skincare in disguise! Ingredients that work with the skin, blend beautifully and improve the look of my skin rather than camouflage. I have a world of choices from foundation, shadows, mascara and everything in between.

Archy Nagendiram - 10W Deep Golden

I remember the first time I ever bought foundation, I had to go to so many different counters to find my match. The people who worked at the counter didn’t understand my skin tone and if they did, they didn’t have the product for it. When I finally found my perfect foundation, I was in love. But the company discontinued their much larger foundation range and replaced it with only five shades and I definitely wasn’t even close to any of them. I was devastated because I felt like they didn’t value me as a customer.

People like me have never been seen by cosmetics companies. But I am so proud to be a part of this long overdue change! It’s amazing to see an international company like L’Oréal Paris embrace diversity and release a foundation range that will be any person’s Perfect Match.

Aahrabie Arumughasamy - 7.5 Golden Chestnut

Growing up as a Sri Lankan Australian, I also found it very difficult to be comfortable in my own skin because of two reasons - my skin colour and the acne and the scarring I had growing up. So I would always turn to makeup to give me the confidence to be comfortable in my own skin because I always believed that I had to look a certain way because of the societal pressures and what was defined as 'beauty' in the industry.

It was never easy to find a shade that suited my skin tone but over the years this has definitely improved in the cosmetics industry. The L'Oreal True Match Foundation is one that provides great coverage, is affordable and most importantly, is available for people of all colours. It is truly humbling to represent a group that is so under-represented in the beauty industry.

April Watson - 4.5N True Beige

As representation in beauty and fashion increases, our ability to be part of the experiences associated with feeling beautiful and ‘part of the crowd’.

In a time when we need to be able to relate to people and give space for them even when they look nothing like us, being able to share the experience of choosing a True Match shade is more than makeup.

Sarah McDonald - 0.5N Porcelain

I am raising my two girls to be strong independent women who are kind, happy and have true self love. I will teach them that diversity is normal and stereotypes are not. I want them to have the courage to be themselves and to always support and stand up for each other. I want them to inspire and to embrace individuality.

When I wear L’Oréal Paris True Match foundation I feel like myself because it gives me the perfect silky full coverage base without completely stripping away my features. I’m still me, only in makeup. With the cosmetic industry rapidly growing and diverse representations becoming dominant in brands like L’Oréal Paris, it is encouraging to see that those false definitions of beauty are becoming less and less tolerable.

One day when my girls are older I will take them shopping to the L’Oréal Paris section and find their perfect match and I can be confident in knowing that they are wearing a brand that celebrates womanhood, equality, diversity and most importantly, them.

Olivia Hugget -.5C Rose Porcelain

Susie Paterno - 1C Rose Ivory

Liza Dunn - 2C Rose Vanilla

Amanda Boardman - 3C Rose Beige

Giselle Gray - 5C Rose Sand

Suki Deen - 8C Nut Brown

Sara Kasa - 8.5C Rose Pecan

Ropa Mukungwa - 9C Deep Cool

Christine Larbi-Bram - 10C Espresso

Bonnie Grantley - 1N Ivory

Amber Macquarie - 1N Ivory

Karolina Szydlowska - 1.5N Linen
Jessica Paterson - 2N Vanilla

Asena Bingul - 3N Creamy Beige
Natasha Ramsden - 3.5N Peach
Kristy Warneford - 4N Beige

Carrie Bishop - 5N Sand

Shaleen Stevhen - 6N Honey

Angeline Prakash - 8N Cappuccino

Jeddy Malesh - 9N Truffle

Whitney Uwandu - 9N Truffle

Christine Adye - 11N Dark Coffee

Cassandra Imms - 1W Golden Ivory

Bryanna Allan - 2W Golden Almond

Kharlea Teo - 3W Golden Beige

Katie Peacock - 4W Golden Natural





sumaita saffoon - 5W Golden Sand





Carolina Barreto - 5.5W Golden Sun

Vincy Jain - 6W Golden Honey

Kim Dove - 6.5W Golden Toffee

Zoe Alipour - 7W Golden Amber

Mala White - 8W Golden Cappuccino

Eliza Connor - 8.5W Toffee

Stephanie Mherekumombe - 9.5W Mahogany

