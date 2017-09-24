"Why I've never listened to the end of my favourite podcast."

I have a confession to make.

I’ve never listened to a full episode of one of my favourite podcasts.

While this might sound counter-intuitive and like a big ole’ waste of time – this little podcast has been my bedtime saviour this year.

You see, it puts me to sleep within minutes and I’ll be forever grateful for its content (even though I’ve never heard most of it).

The podcast is called Lore and it’s one of the best produced/most interesting podcasts I’ve ever wrapped my ears around.

Each episode of Lore examines a new dark historical tale and “exposes the darker side of history, exploring the creatures, people, and places of our wildest nightmares”.

Basically, it’s like a bedtime story for adults. Think a Grimm fairy tale meets really good audio production.

Lore works as the perfect bedtime accompaniment on two fronts.

Firstly, it’s really bloody interesting – it sucks you straight into the story and you immediately stop ruminating and tossing and turning about the day’s events. It shuts off that really annoying part of your brain that wants to keep up you all night, listing all the things you haven’t achieved yet and reminding you about the time you embarrassed yourself in 2002.

Secondly, the host Aaron Mahnke’s voice is really, really soothing. Like super smooth and mesmerising. When you combine that with the chilled out and slightly creepy soundtrack, it creates the perfect storm for sleep.

Honestly within five to 10 minutes of listening to Lore, I’m out cold and I wake up so happy I didn’t waste hours tossing and turning the night before.

It’s definitely worth a try if you’ve had one too many restless nights, but if you scare easily maybe steer clear of Lore.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a whole bunch of Lore episodes to relisten to while I’m not having a snore.

Do you have any other suggestions for podcasts that’ll put you to sleep? Tell us about them in the comments below.

