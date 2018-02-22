Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Lorde and Lena Dunham’s ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff look really friendly, and that is all we are saying.

A certain gossip publication has published images of New Zealand singer Lorde, 21, being quite friendly with music producer Jack Antonoff, 33, who for those unaware is Lena Dunham's ex-boyfriend. Friendly like friends, that's all we are saying, okay?

Since Antonoff's breakup with the Girl's creator he's repeatedly denied that he and Lorde are a thing. That gossip started just days after his split from Lena in January of this year. The pair have regularly collaborated on music.

Jack was quick to crush any rumours and Tweeted that he was "not seeing anyone."



So Married at First Sight's Davina Rankin is still very much absent from the public spotlight, and now we're all a bit confused and worried.

Unfortunately all is still silent on the Instagram front, and now Daily Mail is reporting that the bikini model / influencer / fitness trainer's car hasn't moved in 10 days and we all know she isn't returning Tracey's text messages.

"Davina's car has remained parked in front of another car in her parent's driveway for more than a week," the secret source said.

While some think that she might be holidaying with buddy and fellow Instagram model Jasmin Brown, some kind of confirmation would be nice.

Maybe just drop us an Instagram story so we all know you're good.

4. Married at First Sight's Tracey and Dean want us to know that they're not actors. Okay guys?

We've all thought it: there's no way Married at First Sight's Dean Wells is for real. Right? Right? Yes, the matchmaking show is pegged as 'reality TV', but the 39-year-old produces such shamefully absorbing drama that it feels like it's damn scripted.

The 'alpha male' thing, the skateboarding thing, the flirting with Davina in one corner of the room while Tracey was banging on about how 'respected' she feels thing. I mean, c'mon, that's Logie-worthy stuff right there.

Yet when confronted with the theory that he and his 'expert'-selected wife, Tracey Jewel, are hired actors - plants, if you will - Dean denied it: "I wish we were," he told Talking Married.

Us too, Deano. Us too.

5. Liam Payne and Cheryl aren't breaking up, having lots of sexy times instead.

Liam Payne and Cheryl (aka Cheryl Cole, aka Cheryl Tweedy and now just 'Cheryl') are determined to put an end to those annoying break up rumours.

Shortly after reports emerged the couple - who share an 11-month-old son, Bear - were on the verge of a split, they stepped out at the BRIT Awards looking more affectionate than ever. Purely coincidental, we're sure.

At one stage, their sex life even came up in the conversation - because, sure, why not. Host Jack Whitehall, 29, seemed to be on some kind of Fifty Shades of Grey trip and asked the couple if they had a "safe word."

"She knows what the safe word is," Liam, 24, responded.

"Don't stop," Cheryl, 34, deadpanned.

Except, please do. Stop right now.

