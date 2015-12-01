Kara was on the train when a man handed her a small white card that read "FAT".

Meet one of the world’s worst people.

“Our organisation hates and resents fat people. We object to the enormous amount of food resources you consume while half the world starves.”

So begins the cruel message from ‘Overweight Haters Ltd’ given to a UK woman on the London Underground last Sunday. Printed onto a small business card, it was given to Kara Florish by a ‘young, well dressed man’ and reads ‘FAT’ in large letters on one side.

On the other side is a devastating message, in which Kara is accused of being a ‘fat, ugly human.’

Thankfully, Kara was able to hold her head high following the incident, posting the following to her Twitter account:

The response from readers online has been horrified, with many quick to point out – THANK GOD – there is no officially registered company called ‘Overweight Haters Ltd’.

Hey, one guy even asked Kara out on a date!

Our guess? It’s one person with a bad attitude, and desperate need for attention.

Any woman who knows the deep flush of humiliation when a stranger – or even friend – passes comment on your weight can only image how devastating it must have been to be fat-shamed in front of the crowds on the Tube.

And the idiot who did it? You must be so very proud of yourself. What a guy.