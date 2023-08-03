'I am not the villain.' Lizzo has responded to the allegations made against her.

Lizzo has finally broken her silence and responded to the allegations of sexual and racial harassment, slamming the claims made by three of her former dancers as "too outrageous not be to addressed".

The 35-year-old, along with her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, and dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, has had a lawsuit filed against her for creating a hostile work environment.

On Thursday, Lizzo — who's real name is Melissa Jefferson — posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, arguing that she is not the "villain".

"These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," the singer wrote.

"My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound, and too outrageous to not be addressed.

"These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

In the lawsuit, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim they were subjected to racial harassment, saying BGBT management treated the Black performers differently, and accused them of "being lazy, unprofessional and having bad attitudes".

"As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do," Lizzo said in her statement.

"I take my music and performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put on the best art that represents me and my fans.

"With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team."

According to the lawsuit, a huge part of the dancers' claims stems from a night out in Amsterdam when Lizzo allegedly pressured them into touching nude performers, which is allowed at the club.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," Lizzo continued in her statement.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

The singer also addressed the accusations of weight shaming.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight," she said.

"I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

Following Lizzo’s post on Instagram, the dancers' attorney, Ron Zambrano, said the singer’s denial only added to his clients' "emotional distress".

"Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans," he told PEOPLE.

"The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimise the trauma that she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences.

"While Lizzo notes it was never her intention to 'make anyone feel uncomfortable', that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralising her dancers and flagrantly violating the law."

Zambrano also released details about another incident, during which Davis (who has an eye condition and makes audio recordings during stressful times so she can listen back to them) recorded Lizzo giving performance notes to the dancers.

When the singer found out that she had been recorded, she allegedly "became furious, hurling expletives at the group", while demanding to know who made the recording.

"They were really freaked out that last day when Lizzo started yelling, screaming and getting in people's faces, and the dancers were.. not just the plaintiffs, the other dancers were crying," their attorney told the publication.

"It was just so intense. Lizzo pulled back to hit. Other dancers stepped in to avoid the forward movement.

"They all told me they were scared that someone was going to come back and hurt them."

Image: Getty.