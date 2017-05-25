Lisa Wilkinson just shared her worst fashion moment on the Today show and it's hilarious.

We’ve all been there. The flares and the scrunchies and the midriff-halters with the psychedelic patterns.

There have been corporate mishaps – the shoes that are half way between a heel and a ballet flat. There have been social mishaps – the nightclub dresses that leave nothing to the imagination.

But not many of us have had to live through our worst fashion moments on national television.

Television presenter and journalist Lisa Wilkinson is the exception.

Lisa Wilkinson on Marriage, Karl & Her Latest Project.



Having been a co-host on the Today morning show for 10 years, Wilkinson is reliving some of the best – and worst – moments of her time on the show.

“That time I wore this bow blouse on The Today Show and our switchboard went into meltdown… (Darrell Lea chocolate anyone?),” the 57-year-old posted to Instagram this evening.

Tomorrow marks the anniversary of Wilkinson’s decade on the show.

We hope there are bows, bows and more bows to celebrate the way she’s made us laugh, cry and think during her time on Today.

We’re with you Lisa, and we feel your pain.

Long live the bow-filled top.