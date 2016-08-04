Two morning show presenters turned up to work in the same dress today.

They may be on different channels, but Lisa Wilkinson and Alicia Barry have the same excellent taste.

Whether you’re a Today Show fan or a strict ABC News Breakfast viewer, you would have seen both journalists wearing the same dress during your morning muesli news-fix today.

Finance journalist Alicia Barry. Image: Supplied

It's further proof officewear (even if it's a television studio) doesn't have to be dull.

The navy colour is a flattering alternative to black, and the simple design is lifted with slightly sporty-looking red, white and black block stripe detailing around the waist and sleeves.

We call this 'work appropriate with a hint of activewear'.

"The fashion is a bit of fun in my stressful job!" Barry told Mamamia.

You don't have to sneak into the network's fashion cupboard to get your hands on it either — the Karen Millen number is currently available online at The Iconic for $295.

Clearly, stylists at both channels were on the same wavelength this morning.

Watch: Mia Freedman on the fashion pieces she's currently loving. Post continues after video.

Barry and Wilkinson's slightly-different-but-equally-fabulous styling of the piece proves it's versatile enough to ensure bang for your buck.

Team it with killer red heels (Wilkinson opted for Jimmy Choos), or wear it with tights and boots for chillier days.

The knit material means the dress is form-fitting without being clingy (read: you can enjoy your three lunches without anyone knowing) and it's the ideal just-above-the-knee length. (Post continues after gallery.)

Viewers also gave the dress the thumbs up.

"Love this dress," wrote one Instagram commenter, while another added, "Looks amazing! @lisa_wilkinson gorgeous!"

Agreed.

Featured image: Instagram/@channel9style

What's your go-to office appropriate outfit?