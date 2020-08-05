A cult fragrance and a lip gloss named after her: Everything Lisa Wilkinson puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

Lisa Wilkinson needs no introduction.

But if you need a quick refresher, Lisa's an Australian television icon who has been appearing on our tellies for years. For a decade, we found her on our screens every morning as she hosted Today, and these days, she sits alongside a panel of journalists on The Project.

Watch: In the lift with Lisa Wilkinson. Post continues below.

For Amy Clark's very special, final episode on the You Beauty podcast, she sat down with Lisa to ask her all about what she applies to her face, hair and body daily. And we've taken notes.

Skincare routine.

Lisa's number one tip for good skin is actually what she doesn't apply: sun.

﻿﻿At 16 years old, Lisa read in her teen bible (Dolly Magazine, of course) that the best rule is to stay out of the sun. So since then, she has focused on keeping her skin youthful by always wearing a hat and protecting her face. ﻿

"I have boringly normal skin," Lisa told Amy. However, she did explain that a skincare routine was drilled into her at a young age, so she's always had a morning and evening routine. These days, it mainly consists of DMK products.

"I'd heard about [the skincare brand] DMK for a while," Lisa said.

"And when I started looking into it, it's actually more active than most of the products on the market. I've never been big on any kind of deep, deep treatments because it can wear the skin down. Especially, at my age, you can look a little leathery if you go too deep. This goes into the skin in much more of an active way.

"There's a bit to it, but at my age, it's a bit of an investment," Lisa prefaced before explaining exactly what she applies.

Image: DMK.

"The good thing about this is that it has these micro-pearls which are slightly exfoliating. I'll usually use it twice just to get it [TV makeup] off," she said.﻿

Image: Mecca.

"A lot of the eye makeup removers that I've used over the years I find really harsh and full of chemicals, so I like the gentleness of this micellar water," Lisa explained.

Image: DMK.

Image: DMK.

Image: DMK.

"It's the combination of the oil and the spray that really penetrates," Lisa said.

Image: DMK.

Image: DMK.

"It sounds like a lot but honestly, the difference in my skin has been really significant," Lisa said after noting her six-step skincare routine.

Image: Adore Beauty.

"The beautiful hair and makeup girls at Channel 10 in Sydney and Melbourne do this thing where when we come in with a bare face, and while they're doing the hair they'll put these beautiful eye masks on us. You get all this gorgeous moisture into your eyes before they have to put on concealer and all the other stuff," she said.

Makeup routine.

When your job involves appearing on television constantly, hair and makeup come with the territory. Here Lisa has shared the minimal makeup she wears when she isn't in front of the camera, as well as, the products that the makeup artists use on her before The Project airs.

On Lisa's days off, she wants her skin to breathe. So she applies mascara and the same lippy she wears on TV and leaves her face bare.

"I want my skin to breathe when I don't have to go into a studio," she said. "Basically, I just wear a bit of mascara and the same lipstick that I wear on air."

But when she appears on The Project, these are the products she uses.

Image: Mecca.

Image: Mecca.

Image: Mecca.

Image: Mecca.

Image: Mecca.

Image: MAC.

"What's great about this colour is it's basically your natural lip colour only more so," Lisa said.

Image: Melli Cosmetics.

"The lip gloss I was always wearing got discontinued and one of the makeup artists that was at Channel Nine, a beautiful girl called Melli, had started up her own makeup range as a side hustle. She said, 'Do you know what, Lisa? I reckon we could come up with that formulation ourselves.'

"We had a couple of go's and we finally got the colour. So for about the last three or four years at The Today Show this was the colour that I always wore. It's her biggest seller by a country mile and it's a beautiful shimmer with a peachy, clear colour. It's just pretty," she said.

Image: Kiehl's.

Body care and fragrance.

For body care and fragrance, Lisa keeps it simple. She wears her staple fragrance (which is a cult favourite) alongside her favourite fresh body moisturiser.﻿

Image: Mecca.

Image: Mecca.﻿

"If you can get into a store that has this fragrance (Lisa explained to Amy that since previously talking about it, the fragrance sold out for months), one sniff of this and you'll just want to bathe in it," she insisted.

Heath and wellness.

Since COVID-19 hit, Lisa confessed that she's become "incredibly lazy". However there are some inner health supplements that she still takes religiously.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

Image: Nature Mart.

"It's the most incredible muesli I've ever had. It promotes a healthy gut and bowel like I can't even describe," she said.

Hair.

Finally, Lisa told Amy that her hair is extremely straight and only in recent years did she begin dying it. So she uses a few products to keep it in good condition, as well as one that gives it the volume it needs.

Image: Wella.

Image: Sephora.

Image: Catwalk.

"The great thing about this Texturiza Spray is that even if I've got only a little bit of leftover curl [from The Project], I tip my head over, throw this in and suddenly I have all this texture. It's a miracle product," Lisa shared.

