"You are not alone." The Veronicas' Lisa Origliasso on her recent ectopic pregnancy.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

The Veronicas’ Lisa Origliasso has shared that she recently suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

Uploading a series of Instagram stories, Lisa explained how she and her husband Logan Huffman were “in tears of happiness and excitement” after she discovered she was pregnant a month ago, with three separate positive pregnancy tests.

“We cried, laughed and held on to each other in pure excitement that we were going to be starting a great journey,” she wrote.

A tribute to the babies we’ve lost. Post continues below video.

She said she experienced irregular bleeding from the beginning, but research told her it was likely implantation spotting. It got heavier, and Lisa said she knew something was wrong.

A doctor guessed she was about five and a half weeks pregnant and admitted her to the emergency room for blood tests and an ultrasound for a possible ectopic pregnancy, something she had never heard of before.

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilised egg implants itself outside the uterus, usually in one of the fallopian tubes. It is not a viable pregnancy, and can become life threatening to the woman if not treated.

After initially being told she had miscarried, doctors confirmed an ectopic pregnancy a week later and Lisa was admitted to hospital for immediate attention.

“I was told I was just one of the ‘really unlucky ones’,” Lisa said.

“But I can not see that as truth. It’s been some of the darkest times of our lives yes, but it’s also been some of the happiest.

“The miracle of life is a fragile dance and sure, there’s a little bit of luck involved and hard truths along that way, but it’s how we choose to keep growing through those broken branches, reaching towards the sun in our darkest hours, that proves to ourselves just how strong we really are.”

She wrote she and Logan wanted to share their story to raise awareness and offer support to others going through similar experiences.

“I am not perfect. I don’t want to pretend to be. My pregnancy journey was not perfect. And that is okay.”

Lisa said she and Logan would have a family one day, and it wouldn’t feel right to celebrate that news in the future without having acknowledged the “heartbreaking journey so many women and couples face everyday”.

Logan also shared all the stories on his Instagram.

Lisa and Logan, an actor, married in November 2018 after two and a half years together at a small chapel on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland.

"From the moment I looked into his big blue eyes, it was like seeing my future for the first time," she told Vogue Australia.

"I vividly remember saying to my sister the morning after meeting Logan, that I had this overwhelming feeling I would marry him one day. She was shocked considering I had always said I would never get married."

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.

You can download Never Forgotten: Stories of love, loss and healing after miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death for free here.

Join the community of women, men and families who have lost a child in our private Facebook group.

Feature image: Getty.