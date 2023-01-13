'My beautiful daughter has left us.' Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died aged 54.

Her mother confirmed the news to People today, sharing, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Earlier today, it had reported the 54-year-old singer had been hospitalised after a cardiac arrest.

According to People, EMTs responded to her California home and paramedics were reportedly able to regain a pulse before Presley was taken to hospital.

Sharing a statement on Twitter, Priscilla said her daughter was in hospital "receiving the best care".

"Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," she wrote.

After her divorce from Keough, Lisa Marie married singer Michael Jackson, before she filed for divorce two years later in 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.

It was later claimed that Lisa Marie and her children "rarely" stayed in the same house as Jackson during their marriage.

In August 2002, Lisa Marie married actor Nicolas Cage, who she met at a party. In November that same year, the actor filed for divorce.

She later married for a fourth time in 2006 to Michael Lockwood, her music producer, until filing for divorce in 2016.

During their marriage, in October 2008, Lisa Marie gave birth to fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

