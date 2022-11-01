"People ran with it." 6 things we learned from Lindsay Lohan’s comeback magazine cover.

We are living through the Lindsay Lohan renaissance.

As a millennial who grew up on a diet of Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and Herbie: Fully Loaded (which I will defend until the end of time), it's been a long time coming.

Lohan is on the promotional rounds for her Netflix Christmas flick, Falling For Christmas, which drops on the streamer on November 10. First up, the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine and a wide-ranging interview covering everything from her return to the spotlight, living through the noughties tabloid era, and married life in Dubai.

Here are the 6 biggest takeaways.

Lindsay Lohan on her husband, Bader Shammas.

Lohan married her partner of three years, financier Bader Shammas, in July 2022.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day," she shared on Instagram the day after their wedding.

They live together in Dubai, where he works for bank and wealth management company Credit Suisse.

She didn't give much away in the Cosmo interview, preferring to keep details of their relationship relatively private.

After years as a tabloid favourite, Lohan now lives pretty privately. She moved to Dubai for this reason - taking photos of someone without permission is illegal in the United Arab Emirates, effectively outlawing paparazzi.

But she did mention Shammas as part of her support network.

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person. Just the best," she said.

Lindsay Lohan on her Hollywood (and non-Hollywood) friendships.

If the topic is 'unexpected celebrity friendships', Lohan and Al Pacino must be pretty high up the list.

They connected in 2014, and Lohan said she regularly used the acting legend as a sounding board.

"I actually have asked him for a lot of advice for a lot of things, especially work-wise and just life-wise, just because he’s a great person to talk to," she recalled.

She said the best advice he'd ever given her was "focus on your craft when it comes to your work".

"And I think that's really important. Don't let other outside things blur your vision," she said.

Besides that, Lohan said she mostly had a non-famous circle.

"I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones... Not industry friends. Totally separate."

Lindsay Lohan's feelings about social media.

Lohan's relationship with social media is complicated, informed by her experiences in the 2000s with paparazzi and tabloid headlines.

"When I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it. So I think it's really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that," she said.

"I'm a little jealous because I didn't have that. But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can. And I check everything before I post it. I'll send it to people. Because you have to."

Asked what she thinks the "big, pivotal moments" of her life so far, Lohan pointed to her hosting duties.

"The first time I hosted Saturday Night Live," she said.

"That was a big moment for me. And then when I hosted the MTV Movie Awards, those were both really big moments for me. But I think when you're in it, it doesn't hit you. And I never thought I would say this, but as you get older in life, you look back on those things and you're like, 'Did I really do that? Oh my gosh, I really did all that stuff', which is a really cool feeling in the end.

"And I'm the kind of person that now wants to do it again but ten times better."

Personally, I would've said pushing Regina George in front of a bus. But SNL was cool too.

Lindsay Lohan's self-care non-negotiables.

The Cosmo interview began with a simple question. What's Lohan's skincare like now?

"I’m big on nonintrusive facial experiences," she responded. What a sentence.

"Anything I can do. I love lasers."

The idea of self-care is woven throughout the interview.

She also names exercise and meditation as her self-care non-negotiables.

"I love running on treadmills; it's my favorite way to just release. And I meditate in the mornings. I meditate in the shower, actually."

This all flies in the face of the most enduring of narratives about Lohan, spurred by those 2000s paparazzi pictures she spoke of: that of the party girl.

But these days, Lohan's evenings are mostly spent at home in Dubai, where she cooks a lot and goes to bed early.

"I need my seven to eight hours of sleep. When I'm filming, I can get away with six sometimes if we have really early calls, but I like my sleep and feel better when I get it."

Same, girl, same.

Feature image: Netflix/Cosmopolitan.