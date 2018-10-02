News
celebrity

Lindsay Lohan's downfall from movie star to internet meme is becoming increasingly bizarre.

In 2004, Lindsay Lohan was one of the most recognised stars in Hollywood.

She had risen to fame playing twins, Annie and Hallie, in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. In 2004, she starred in the cult favourite, Mean Girls.

Then she just started doing… weird things.

Now, in 2018, she’s an internet meme and she seems oddly proud of her new form of fame.

She’s almost made the whole “she’s kooky/she might need an intervention” theme her own personal brand.

Here are just some of the bizarre things Lohan has done in the last decade:

1. She speaks in different… accents.

Over the last couple of years, LiLo has been introducing some new accents into her repertoire.

She likes to speak in a Mediterranean accent and also sometimes an Arabic accent.

There’s no logical explanation for this… but she has been spending a lot of time in Greece opening nightclubs, and she’s also been working with Syrian refugees in Turkey.

So… yeah.

2. She really worked her ankle bracelets.

Last month, Lohan was filmed dancing at a club in Mykonos, Greece.

She instantly became a meme.

She then shared that meme on Instagram with the hashtag #DoTheLilo.

11. She tried to kidnap a child.

Over the weekend, Lohan filmed herself trying to “rescue” the children of a Syrian refugee family.

In the video, Lohan chases the family down the street, speaking to them in a variety of accents before trying to grab one of the children.

The mother then punches Lohan in the face as the family flees.

It was… odd.

Top Comments

Rush 2 years ago

I think we need to put “Syrian refugees”, in quotation marks. The people may have been homeless, but is there any actual evidence of them being Syrian? Or refugees?

