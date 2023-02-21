'It was not a normal childhood': 5 things we learnt from Lily-Rose Depp’s new interview.

Lily-Rose Depp is very much aware that she's a "nepo baby".

The daughter of American actor Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradis, the 23-year-old has been on movie sets and attending runway shows since she was a child.

Now, she's working on one and walking in the other.

In a recent interview with i-D magazine, the actress and model discusses her upcoming TV series, The Idol, growing up with famous parents, and shares her thoughts on the whole nepotism conversation happening right now.

Here are five things we learned from her latest interview.

1. Her new acting gig.

Later this year, Depp will star in the much-anticipated HBO series, The Idol, created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson and The Weeknd (yep, the singer).

She will play the starring role of Jocelyn, an aspiring pop star, The Weeknd will play her love interest, and Troye Sivan and Dan Levy are also among the cast.

Speaking to interviewer Alex Frank, Depp said she finally feels she's working on projects that are suited to her.

The actress is "confident about her craft and surrounded by the kind of like-minded creative comrades she’s always hoped to be around," Frank writes.

There are talks the show will reinvent Depp's image, much like the show's creator Sam Levinson did for Zendaya in Euphoria.

"I’ve dreamt of roles like this for forever," Depp said.

"I just don’t think that you could give an actress a greater gift than a role like this.

"This has been the most meaningful and important project that I’ve ever done, and the thing that I’m the proudest of."

2. Growing up with famous parents.

Although we know of Lily-Rose Depp, we don't know much about Lily-Rose Depp.

The actress deliberately keeps her private life private (although did make several public appearances while dating ex-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet between 2018 and 2020), and avoids controversy by never talking about either of her parents too specifically.

In the interview, she talks about living between her parents' homes in LA (Depp) and Paris (Paradis).

"My parents are artists, and so I was really always encouraged to explore whatever I wanted to explore," she said.

Lily-Rose Depp and mum Vanessa Paradis. Image: Getty.

They helped her get into the business - acting and modelling, respectively.

In the article, Frank writes how Depp's childhood best friend was Harley Quinn Smith, the daughter of cult film director, Kevin Smith.

When Kevin was filming the horror movie, Tusk, starring Johnny Depp, the director told the 14-year-old to jump into a scene.

"I had so much fun that day, even though I had no clue what I was doing," she said during the interview.

The following year, she landed the role as global ambassador at Chanel - a brand her mum has worked with since the 90s.

"I met Karl (Lagerfeld) for the first time when I was eight with my mum," Depp recalled.

3. She suffers from imposter syndrome.

Despite never knowing a life without fame, Depp admitted she has a serious case of imposter syndrome.

"You just have to jump in and have some kind of faith that, if they’ve chosen me, then hopefully I’ve been chosen for a reason. That’s all that you can do," she said about the opportunities she's been given.

"By that same token, I think that there’s nothing more exciting than being like, 'Wow, I’m so nervous. I feel so challenged by this. How on earth am I going to pull this off?'"

"If you’re not scared, then what’s the point? I like the fear a little bit," she added.

4. She's a bit paranoid by fame.

She doesn't always like the fear though. Especially when it comes to people's opinions of her.

"I overthink, like, 'If I leave my house and I look like sh*t and someone takes a photo, is it going to be, 'She looks like hell, she must be depressed.' People are so quick to want to be like, 'You’re doing badly'," she said.

When she thinks that way, the actress reminds herself that everyone is more worried about themselves.

"I bring myself back down to earth and go, 'Girl, you don’t matter that much'.

"That’s the only way to deal with it. By being like, 'Oh my God, no one f***ing cares.'"

5. She's aware people are talking about "nepo babies".

So-called "nepo babies" have been a hot topic lately, and Depp knows that.

"I’m so careful about these conversations now," she said.

"I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could.

"And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood. I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s. But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow."

"I’m really lucky that I’ve been surrounded by people who value normalcy and who value real life and I think that’s the only way to exist in this world and not go insane," she added.

Feature image: i-D, photography by @karimsadli; Getty